The Jackson County Board of Supervisors said they are ready to take action on requested security measures at the courthouse but they aren’t sure exactly what those will be.
During his regular update for the Jackson County Board of Supervisors, Maintenance Supervisor Marty Hudrlik told the supervisors that he had opened up a hole in a wall in the county attorney’s office. This opening had previously been a window between two sections of the office. County Attorney John Kies has also asked for a locked office door which can be opened from inside the office.
Since taking office as the county attorney last January, Kies had requested additional security in his office, there have been continued discussions at supervisor meetings about security in the courthouse, and supervisor chairman Mike Steines was ready to take some action.
“We have talked about this 15 times. We need to stop kicking this can,” Steines said with a chuckle.
But questions remained before action could be taken: How many other offices want locked doors? Can the work be done by upgrading the wiring panel? Adding a wiring panel? Upgrading the whole system? Which doors? Which kind of lock? The whole courthouse? Does each office decide? Or do we do the whole courthouse? What if the next elected official wants to change the system for their office? Can the locks be programmed separately for each office? Can the programming be different every day? Is it a security issue? Or is it a question of easy access to the office? Is the access for employees? Or is it access for the general public? How many doors are there in the courthouse? How does the building go into lock down?
Information Technology Director Bjorn Beck suggested that each department head be asked for their preference. Don Schwenker said department heads should have input.
Supervisor Nin Flagel said that if we upgrade the system so every door can be on it, then every door should be on it. Auditor Alisa Smith said if you are going to do it, then do it and get it over with - Instead of this office on and this office off.
After much sharing of opinion, questions, and ideas, Mike Steines asked Beck to “get a quote on a number of doors, I think it is up to the supervisors to decide on which doors we lock.”
Jackson County Conservation Director Nathan Jones reported that the Conservation Board had discussed public swimming in county water areas. Jones said there are no county areas which provide lifeguards and some which allow kayaking or duck hunting. Jones will check on insurance coverage.
Jones told the supervisors that the Conservation Board has put a high priority on building a new maintenance shed to replace the deteriorating shop at Spruce Creek Park. Supervisors asked Jones to figure out how big a shed they need. Jones said the Conservation Board is also interested in working well with other county departments as much as possible.
Jones is doing pre-budget work to continue the three-prong mission of education, recreation and taking care of natural resources by his department. He is also looking at staff and responsibility changes.
Supervisors approved a new resolution setting costs for sheriff deputies and other law enforcement officers who work doing contract work outside of their regular hours. When deputies are working under the contract, the rate paid for the service will be $75.00 per hour. The rate paid per hour for other law enforcement personnel will be $50.00 per hour.
Chief Deputy Sheriff James Kraker asked the supervisors to approve sending an informational letter to courthouse employees outlining some modifications during “a major jury trial which is going to involve a lot of people”. Flagel said part of this will involve limiting which door is available to employees.
Kraker also said there will be some temporary window and door coverings added to the courthouse during the trial. He said it is not appropriate to have a defendant in custody appear in view of the jury during a jury trial. Kraker described it as “line of sight blockings” required by the court which have no security aspect.
Auditor Alisa Smith asked the Jackson County Supervisors to initial a solar construction contract between Jackson County and Blue Sky Solar Company of Dubuque for a solar array project at the new Jackson County Law Enforcement Center.
Smith said she needed the paperwork so she can include the $40,000 down payment in the claims to be approved at this meeting. Smith said she had asked the county attorney and the county insurance agent to look at the contract and both agreed it was a standard contract appropriate for the situation. Supervisors approved the initialing of this contract.
Supervisors Don Schwenker asked about the grants which will apply to the contract. Smith said there is a 30% federal grant which will be reimbursed to the county after the project is completed and paid for. She said there is a potential grant of 10% which is still being investigated.
Supervisors then approved the payment of claims in the amount of $729,371.15. Supervisor Chairman Mike Steines noted this amount includes $260,000 for the annual payment of dispatching expenses for the sheriff’s office and $200,000 for secondary roads expenses. He said this shows “improvements are being made and we are moving forward.”
Supervisors approved a resolution declaring Jackson County to be a Home Base Iowa initiative county. Schwenker, who is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard, said this is the first step in the process of looking into the possibility of providing incentives for veterans to consider Jackson County, Iowa, as part of their future.
Home Base Iowa connects veterans, military personnel, and their family members with resources and opportunities in Iowa.
All three supervisors attended the Iowa State Association of Counties (ISAC) convention last week and appreciated the opportunity to network with other supervisors across the state. Schwenker said “they pick our brain as much as we pick theirs.”
