The Jackson County Board of Supervisors said they are ready to take action on requested security measures at the courthouse but they aren’t sure exactly what those will be.

During his regular update for the Jackson County Board of Supervisors, Maintenance Supervisor Marty Hudrlik told the supervisors that he had opened up a hole in a wall in the county attorney’s office. This opening had previously been a window between two sections of the office.  County Attorney John Kies has also asked for a locked office door which can be opened from inside the office.