Following is the list of road and bridge work approved by the Jackson County Board of Supervisors as their five-year road plan:
2023
• 208th Street, Otter Creek Township, work to bridge #3565, $130,000
• 64th Street, Iowa Township, work to bridge #1750, $110,000
• 242nd Avenue, Perry Township, work to bridge #2154, $110,000
• 21st Street, Van Buren Township, work to bridge #2838, $110,000
• 221st Avenue, Otter Creek Township, work to bridge #2945, $110,000
• 446th Avenue, Van Buren Township, work to bridge #2887, $110,000
• 100th Street and First Street with Clinton County, work to bridge #0540, $85,000
2024
• Y-61 (250th Avenue) from Iowa Highway 62 to Bellevue Cascade Road, pavement rehab, $1.86 million
• 184th Avenue, South Fork Township, work to bridge #3603, $650,000
• East line Street, Monmouth, work to bridge, $120,000
• 275th Street, Otter Creek Township, work to bridge #0985, $120,000
• 224th Street, Butler Township, work to bridge #3490, $120,000
• Bridge work in Farmers Creek Township, #120,000
2025
• Z-34 (435th Avenue) Maquoketa River to Preston), pavement rehab, $1.7 million
• 362nd Avenue, Bellevue Township, work to bridge #2555, $650,000
• 248th Avenue, Prairie Springs Township, work to bridge #1699, $120,000
• 216th Avenue, Richland Township, work to bridge #0806, $120,000
• 12th Avenue/West Street, Monmouth Township, work to bridge #1984, $120,000
• 24th Street, Maquoketa Township, work to bridge #2515, $120,000
• 578th Avenue, Iowa Township, work to bridge #3561, $120,000
2026
• Y-31 (Bernard Road) from 150th Street to Crabbtown, pavement rehab, $1 million
• 17th Street in Iowa Township, work to bridge #3320, $400,000
• 525th Avenue, Van Buren Township, work to bridge #2253, $120,000
• 287th Street, Otter Creek Township, work to bridge #0699, $120,000
• 525th Avenue, Iowa Township, work to bridge #2053, $120,000
• 374th Avenue, Washington Township, work to bridge #0725, $120,000
2027
• 74th Street (Morehead Bridge) in Monmouth Township, new bridge, $2.1 million
• Y-31 (Bernard Road) from Crabbtown to 234th Street, pavement rehab, about $2.1 million
• 234th Avenue, Perry Township, work to bridge #2963, $120,000
• 50th Avenue, Union Township, work to bridge #1900, $120,000
• 193rd Street, Washington Township, work to bridge #0575, $120,000
2028
• 150th Street (E-17) from U.S Highway 61 to Iowa Highway 62, pavement rehab, about $1.56 million
* The year indicates the construction year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.