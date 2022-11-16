Jackson County voters decided 2022 was a year for change and ousted two county incumbents Nov. 8.
More than half — 53% — of the county’s registered voters showed up at the polls or voted absentee in Jackson County’s midterm election last week.
Jackson County Attorney Sara Davenport and Supervisor Larry McDevitt, both Democrats, lost their seats to Republican opponents John Kies and Nin Flagel, respectively.
Kies, who lives in Prairie Springs Township, garnered 69% of the vote in the county attorney race, earning 5,282 votes compared to 2,364 for Davenport.
Kies said Jackson County residents seemed receptive to his message of accountability and transparency in local government.
“We are emphasizing proactive crime control to keep our communities safe and our schools and parks drug-free,” the Jackson County native and Marine said. “This will be my office’s priority, and this will create and preserve an environment where families and businesses can flourish.
“I will be accessible and accountable to the public and the press. Transparency and disclosure are necessary to keep the public informed and to avoid the appearance of secrecy or impropriety. I will keep the public informed and give the press access to everything state law and our code of ethics allow.”
Kies said he is “excited by this opportunity and (is) looking forward to working with law enforcement and the other elected officials to keep Jackson County a great place to live.”
He served as Jackson County attorney from 2000 to 2006, then ran a private law practice in Bellevue from 2007 to 2019 until he joined the Clinton County Attorney’s Office, where he currently works as the assistant county attorney. He also worked as the Jackson County magistrate from 2013 to 2019.
Davenport, who was hired as the assistant county attorney in 2008, said there was no way to know for sure the reasons behind her loss.
“Unfortunately based on the outcomes of all the races in Jackson County, it would seem that people were more inclined to vote for a party over the individual person,” Davenport said. “To prove that point, it was pointed out to me that one only needs to look at the recorder and treasurer positions. Both were unopposed but affiliated with different parties. The recorder received over 1,200 more votes and just over 100 less write in votes.”
She’s mulling over her future plans.
“It is too early to say what the next year will bring,” Davenport said. “I have already had a few firms reach out to me, which is encouraging.
“I would like to thank the citizens of Jackson County for allowing me to serve them for the last 14 years. It has been a privilege. The one thing I have always wanted was to make a difference and I hope that I was able to do so in at least one person’s life,” she said.
The county attorney prosecutes all violations of state criminal laws and county ordinances, advises the Board of Supervisors and county and township officers, among other responsibilities. The county attorney and assistant do not handle private matters.
County supervisors
In the Jackson County Board of Supervisors District 2 race, challenger Flagel defeated incumbent McDevitt. Flagel captured 4,469 votes (or 58.3%) compared to McDevitt’s 3,157. There were 19 write-in votes.
Flagel said she was proud of the more than half of Jackson County registered voters who showed up at the polls Nov. 8.
“This is great, and I feel it shows the residents of Jackson County do care about what is going on in their community and in the state of Iowa. People listening to the candidates, educating themselves, and then going out to vote on who they thought would do the best job is great to see,” Flagel said.
She plans to spend the next six weeks better acquainting herself with current supervisor projects and issues.
“I have been invited to attend a couple of meetings already which I plan to do even before starting so I have a better understanding of our committees,” Flagel said. “We are currently in budget season which runs into the spring, so getting an understanding and a handle on that will be a large priority. “
She thanked everyone for voting and supporting her election bid.
“I am excited to work with a great group of individuals to make this county the best it can be and can’t wait to get started in January,” she said. “Thank you all again for your support at the polls and over the past year. It wouldn’t have been possible without the support of my family, friends, colleagues, and all of you. Now my job will be as I have said all along, to do what is best for Jackson County as a whole and to keep moving Jackson County forward to be the best county to live in.”
Meanwhile, McDevitt described his loss as “kind of a shock” and attributed a portion of it to the “red wave” of Republican candidates being elected to office across the country.
McDevitt said he has enjoyed his eight years on the Board of Supervisors, meeting new people and learning more about how the county operates. He said other counties look to Jackson for some of the pilot programs and efficiencies the county has implemented in recent years.
He’s going to miss all the people, McDevitt said, breaking down in tears which he said was unexpected even to him.
“We’re Team Jackson County,” he said, using a popularized term from Auditor Alisa Smith. “We’re all in this together trying to help each other.”
McDevitt said he’ll stay busy with his honey-do and bucket lists. At 70, he didn’t rule out a future run for public office. He’d like to continue his work on some boards such as the Jackson County Conservation Board and the Maquoketa River Watershed Management Authority, which he helped to form and continues to direct.
“It’s a roller coaster ride. When you get on that roller coaster on Jan. 1, hang on. Enjoy the ride. It’s exciting,” he advised the two new incoming supervisors.
For the other open supervisor seat, District 3, former Maquoketa mayor Don Schwenker ran unopposed on the ballot. He received 6,213 votes. There were 230 write-in votes in the race.
“I am honored to represent the people of Jackson County and look forward to helping improve their quality of life while maintaining fiscal responsibility,” said Schwenker, who owns and operates Timber City Chiropractic in Maquoketa.
“Balancing necessary road and bridge requirements with the call for increased recreational activities will be key moving forward,” Schwenker said. But first, he said he will learn how county government works “to better understand how and why things happen the way they do. Then we can find ways to improve the system.”
Flagel and Schwenker join Mike Steines on the board, giving Republicans full control of the Jackson County Supervisors, a board that traditionally operates in a non-partisan manner.
In other county races, Republican Beth Gerlach and Democrat Arlene Schauf ran unopposed to retain their seats as treasurer and recorder, respectively. There were 38 write-ins in the treasurer race and 141 write-in votes in the recorder’s race.
All will take office Jan. 1.
For a full breakdown of election results by precinct, visit the Iowa Secretary of State’s website at electionresults.iowa.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.