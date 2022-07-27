Bellevue Students

YOUNG Bellevue students find great excitement while counting how many pieces of food they found on their hunt as animals.

Jackson County kids are excited – yes, excited – about summer school. That’s because the Jackson County Campaign for Grade-Level Reading transforms the experience into a Summer Adventure. During June, leaders from Jackson County elementary schools and nonprofits take fun, hands-on experiences like canoeing, swimming, building birdhouses and meeting the rodeo queen and turn them into enriching opportunities for hundreds of students.

Each summer, kids from all six Jackson County elementary schools who would benefit from reading instruction are invited to three or four full days of weekly programming that is directed by each school to meet the needs of its students. In the morning, participants are grouped by reading level and teachers guide them through a rotation of experiences like reading, writing, word structure and math. In the afternoon, a coordinator for the Campaign organizes hands-on learning activities and field trips with local partners. The Campaign also coordinates funding for transportation, food and any other needs.