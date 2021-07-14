Jackson County is searching for a new public health administrator.
Kimberly Grandinetti last month submitted her four-week notice of resignation to the Jackson County Board of Health, which oversees environmental health programs for the county.
Grandinetti accepted a job elsewhere. She began her job in Jackson County in early 2019 after working for the city of East Moline for 18 years.
Her last day would have been July 9, but she agreed to stay on until July 13 to “wrap up” some items and prepare for the Board of Health’s July meeting, Grandinetti said.
The Board of Health has been advertising the vacancy. The deadline to apply was July 9, or until the position is filled.
“The (board of health) is hoping to find someone as soon as possible since this is a one person department and the state expects that our well and septic programs will be inspected and regulated as the codes require,” Grandinetti said.
As of last week, the county had received only one application, according to Becki Chapin, the county’s director of human resources.
The board has reached out to other health departments, retired (environmental health) individuals and has considered contracting with someone experienced in health department work to cover job responsibilities until someone is hired, Grandinetti said.
“At this time, we do not have a definitive answer on who that person(s) will be. This is a busy season for health departments and people tend to take vacations during the summer so other health departments may not be able to take on that type of extra work,” she said in an email to the Sentinel-Press.
One of the immediate tasks that must be fulfilled by whomever steps in during the interim is well testing for nitrates and bacteria, a free service provided by the county, Supervisor Mike Steines said during a recent Board of Supervisors meeting.
Duties include administering, promoting, monitoring and/or enforcing environmental and health laws and drafting the budget for the department as well as any proposed health regulations.
Applicants for the full-time position must have a bachelor’s degree in environmental health or natural or physical sciences from an accredited college or university. A related degree and considerable experience working in environmental health may be considered.
The major qualification is the ability to obtain the National Environmental Health Association’s REHS (registered environmental health specialist) certification within one year, Grandinetti emphasized.
A valid driver’s license and the ability to be insured also is required.
The supervisors were scheduled to hold a work session with the Board of Health at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 13.
