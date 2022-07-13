Learn about vermicomposting – the art of using worms to process food scrapes into compost at a workshop at the Hurstville Interpretive Center at 2 p.m. July 24. Learn about basic worm biology and worm bin construction and maintenance.
The program is free and open to the public. Participants can construct a worm bin – complete with worms – to take home. The cost for this is $5 a bin. Registration is required by July 22. For more information or to register, call Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or email jwagner@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov. The Hurstville Interpretive Center is located one mile north of Maquoketa on Hwy 61.
Nomination forms can be found online at www.BlueRibbonFoundation.org/iotd and forms must be printed legibly or typed. All nominations are due July 1.
Nominations from 2018, 2019 and 2021 will be reconsidered (no nominations were accepted in 2020). All nominees must currently reside in Iowa.
