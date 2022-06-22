Warm weather, a variety of delicious food, live music, cowboys and cowgirls of all ages, and many smiles and sounds of laughter was the perfect way to begin the 34th annual Jackson County Pro Rodeo last Thursday on family night. Thoroughly planned and organized by the Bellevue Horseman's Club, with a fun show put on by the local Three Hills Rodeo Company, make this weekend every year in June a summer favorite for all. The Jackson County Pro Rodeo is a place for individuals from near and far to see “one of the greatest shows on dirt.”
Local vendors travel to this event to provide a variety of food and shopping options for all; a juicy hamburger to deep fried oreos, or a new cowboy or cowgirl hat to even a new belt.
Whether your lawn chair is sitting on the hill or your face is being warmed by the sun shining on the east side of the bleachers, there is a guarantee this experience will be unforgettable for all.
It is a common theme for Jackson County Rodeo fans to have a few belly laughs from the five time National Finals Rodeo announcer, Roger Mooney, or to see their hands clapping along with the rodeo clown as he stands on the barrel singing along to the beat of the music.
The determined planning committee, the supportive sponsors, the engaged fans, and intense action from the rodeo contestants make many proud to live in Eastern Iowa to be included in a community which has an incredible event like the Jackson County Pro Rodeo.
