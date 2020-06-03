Steve Schroeder and Brent Kilburg prevailed in Tuesday’s contested race for Jackson County sheriff.
Schroeder, of Bellevue, received 1,580 votes, 372 more votes than Brendan Zeimet of Maquoketa to win the Democratic nomination for sheriff, according to unofficial election results posted online by the county auditor’s office. Zeimet received 1,208 votes.
On the Republican side, Kilburg, of Donahue received 1,689 votes compared to the 417 votes cast for Joseph Veach Jr. of rural Maquoketa.
Schroeder and Kilburg will square off in the Nov. 3 general election along with all the other top vote-getters in Tuesday’s primary.
Jackson County also saw record-setting voter turnout and absentee voter-turnout. Due to the coronavirus pandemic the Iowa Secretary of State mailed more than 2 million requests for absentee ballot forms to active voters.
According to Tuesday’s unofficial election results, more than 1,300 Republicans and 1,900 Democrats cast absentee ballots.
That represents a dramatic increase compared to the 2016 primary in which a total of 1,649 Jackson County residents voted. Of those, 147 people voted absentee.
In other county, state and federal races
Mike Steines of rural Bellevue faced no opposition for his District 1 county supervisor seat.
Alisa Smith of rural Maquoketa won the Republican nod for county auditor; she was the sole candidate.
Incumbent Andy McKean, D-Anamosa, will face Steven Bradley, R-Cascade, for the House District 58 seat. Each candidate was running unopposed in the primary.
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Des Moines, faces Theresa Greenfield, D-Des Moines, in the general election.
U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Dubuque, will face Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, for the U.S. District 1 House seat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.