The Community Foundation of Jackson County, an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, is excited to announce that Jackson County nonprofits raised almost $25,000 on this year’s Great Give Day, which was held May 17.
The total includes a $3,500 matching gift from the Community Foundation of Jackson County, which provided a $250 match for participating nonprofits that raised $250.
The following local nonprofits participated:
• Bellevue Community School District
• Bellevue Public Library
• Bellevue Rotary Club Scholarship Fund
• Bernard Rescue Unit
• Community Foundation of Jackson County (Iowa)
• Dolly Parton Imagination Library of Jackson County
• Dream Bellevue Endowment Fund
• Friends of Jackson County Conservation
• Jackson Co. 4-H Endowment
• Jackson County Campaign for Grade-Level Reading
• Jackson County Historical Society
• John & Orpha Wise Family Vision To Learn
• Maquoketa Area Family YMCA
• Maquoketa Art Experience
• Maquoketa Community Schools Education Fund
• Marquette Catholic Schools
• Preston Area Betterment Fund
• Preston Public Library
• Sacred Heart School Maquoketa Ia
• The Ohnward Fine Arts Center
• Together We Build - Jackson Co. Fair & ISU Extension/4-H Outreach Center
The Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque hosts Great Give Day each year as part of its mission to strengthen local nonprofits and inspire giving.
“Strong nonprofits help build strong communities, and that’s why supporting their work is a priority for the Community Foundation,” said Peter Supple, director of nonprofits at the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque. “Our community really shines on Great Give Day and shows the generosity Iowans are known for. We appreciate everyone who contributed. Every gift makes a difference.”
This year, a record 203 organizations participated, representing Dubuque, Allamakee, Clinton, Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones Counties. Since 2014, Great Give Day has raised over $3.2 million for local nonprofits.
Throughout the day, participating organizations competed for $38,000 in bonus prizes contributed by corporate sponsors.
The Community Foundation of Jackson County was established in 1982 as the Maquoketa Area Foundation to help individuals throughout Jackson County make a positive impact on the communities they care about. In 2012, it joined the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque as an affiliate foundation. To learn more, visit dbqfoundation.org/cfjc.
