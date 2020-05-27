Tess Nissen’s New York City apartment is between two of the busiest avenues in the East Village. Normally, the neighborhood bustles with taxicabs and delivery trucks, people speeding by on bicycles or jostling shoulder-to-shoulder as they stride along narrow sidewalks.
Now, the Maquoketa native can walk down the middle of her street without having to worry about traffic or even seeing another person.
The sounds of the city are different too.
“You could always hear sirens, but now they are more frequent,” said Nissen, a graduate student at New York University. Police cars drive frequent patrols, an audio message blaring as they pass by parks or along the East Hudson River reminding people to keep social distancing practices in mind.
Those are just some of the many things that have changed since COVID-19 put a stranglehold on the city in mid-March. Statistics confirm New York City is perhaps the most severely impacted place on earth by the pandemic. Its number of confirmed cases surpasses the total cases in all of Spain and Italy. For those who call the city home, the cold, hard data is a stark backdrop to the human impact of one of the biggest unfolding stories of their lives.
“It’s been so surreal,” said Nissen, who moved east in August to begin a program in food studies with a focus on policy. The first five months of bonding with an international mix of classmates, getting to know her two roommates, and enjoying the city morphed into weeks of isolating herself, watching fellow students have to drop everything to fly home overseas and seeing firsthand the terrible impact the pandemic is having on New Yorkers, something most of us only see in news reports about the nation’s coronavirus hot spot.
One of the best parts of each day is at 7 p.m. when people across the city pause to pay tribute to frontline healthcare workers by clapping, Nissen said.
“It’s so cool. It’s one of the coolest things. We don’t have a fire escape, so we lean out our windows. No matter where you are you can hear the claps. Pots and pans. Cow bells. Instruments,” she said.
“There are days when the weather is equally as gloomy as the people, and it’s really eerie and so empty. Part of the eeriness is I think that people are just scared and not sure what’s going on,” said Nissen, who also works as a cashier at a small, locally owned grocery store in her neighborhood.
“In the beginning when I was at work, people didn’t know how to act with each other. That was one of the biggest things for me to try to become comfortable with. It’s one thing to know someone is afraid, but another to know they are afraid of you,” Nissen said, recounting people’s uneasiness at swiping a debit card or carrying their groceries home in reusable bags.
The store closed for two weeks because of exposure to someone who tested positive for coronavirus. Now reopened, its cashiers stand behind Plexiglas screens and follow other strict hygiene guidelines.
Nissen’s last day of classes on campus was March 10 as the city shut down and most businesses closed. She thought about coming home to Maquoketa, but she would have to self-quarantine away from her parents, Chris and Mara Nissen, for 14 days.
“That would be really difficult,” she said. With her job and her online school work, she keeps plenty busy. But the isolation is not always easy.
“I’ve missed them a lot, and sometimes I’m tempted to go home and leave everything,” she said.
Only one of her friends, a fellow student who was quarantined at the airport when he flew overseas to return home, became very ill with coronavirus. He has since recovered.
Nissen herself was ill in early April and stayed home for two weeks, isolating herself from her roommates. She knows that for many young, healthy people, such as herself, the virus could present much milder or no symptoms. Because she didn’t feel sick enough to go to the hospital and because she could isolate, she did not get tested, as New York health officials are recommending right now for people with mild symptoms.
“That’s kind of a strangely common experience” among people her age in the city, she said, adding that as soon as it is widely available and safe to obtain, she would like to be tested for antibodies.
Nissen spoke with Sycamore Media (owner of the Bellevue Herald-Leader and Maquoketa Sentinel-Press) by phone earlier this month as she sat on the stoop outside her apartment. It was a beautiful afternoon, and the trees were blooming.
“This is the first time I’ve been out in a very long time,” she said. From her vantage point, she saw people alone or in couples walking by with masks on, a Grubhub food delivery man on his bike, someone carrying laundry.
“I’m looking at the building across the street. A window has the word ‘Hi’ with a smiley face made out of sticky notes,” she said.
“Everyone is craving communication. We’ve met people through our window,” she said. One day, she and her roommates hung a sign asking, “How are you doing?” The tenants across the street hung their own sign in response: “OK, thanks. How are you?”
She’s getting used to the new normal, including washing clothes at home in the bathtub versus going to a laundromat, trying to stay as isolated as possible, and, of course, taking all the hygiene precautions. She’s committed to finishing her degree in 2021, even though summer classes will be online and whether campus opening in the fall is still a question mark.
For now, she is looking forward to the day she can see family and friends face-to-face.
“We all have lots of stories to share whenever we see each other again,” she said. “Some will be devastating, sad stories, but there will also be the good.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.