Joe Strunk rests his palms on the table in front of him, exasperated after once again pleading his case for “bottle bill” reform.
“I’ve been fighting this battle for years,” Strunk told state Rep. Andy McKean, D-Anamosa, after a public legislative forum Saturday morning. Strunk owns and operates Main Avenue Redemption Center in Clinton.
Mary Ann Renner, owner of Maquoketa’s Can City container redemption center, reiterated that message.
“Our (handling) fee hasn’t increased in 40 years,” Renner told McKean, who over the past two years sponsored a bill to increase that fee along with other bottle bill reform measures.
The need for bottle bill reform, increased funding for natural resources, mental health care and education, companion animal rights, a minimum- wage increase, as well as insulin and campaign reform topped the minds of the 15 or more people who attended the annual Jackson County Farm Bureau Legislative Forum Saturday morning.
State Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, and county Supervisor Mike Steines joined McKean for the forum in which the public asked questions about topics of importance to them.
Bottle bill reform
Iowa is one of 10 states with bottle bills in place. Since the bill went into effect 41 years ago, an estimated 48 billion deposit beverages were redeemed, amounting to 3.3 million tons of containers that could have ended up in ditches and landfills, according to McKean.
In 2017, Iowans recycled about 71% of all containers eligible for redemption. The nationwide average was 37%.
Renner and Strunk see Iowa’s numbers decreasing dramatically as lack of operating funds continue to close area redemption centers.
“The public needs to know the truth about how well redemption centers are working here and keeping recyclables out of our landfills,” said Strunk, who’s center redeems about 20,000 containers a day in Clinton.
Current Senate legislation would expand the four-decade-old bottle bill and double the handling fee on redeemed bottles and cans. However, the same bill also could lead to the eventual repeals of the 1979 bill if the three-year rolling redemption average fell below 65%. A House bill would repeal the bottle bill entirely in 2023.
“I’m just so emphatic about it,” he said. “Nobody in their right mind would look at the statistics and try to abolish the bottle bill program.”
Selling vapor and tobacco products is the only thing keeping her business afloat, Renner said.
“We don’t have the money to pay the big lobbyists to go to bat for us,” Renner said.
IWILL, mental health funding
Conservation funding through IWILL may seem to have no correlation with mental health funding, but McKean and Koelker said they support enacting a funding mechanism that would support both.
They support the Iowa Water and Legacy Amendment (IWILL), which voters passed in 2010 as a 3/8-cent sales tax to fund natural resources, clean water and recreation. The Legislature never enacted that voter-supported increase.
“IWILL could be the most significant legislation of the year,” said McKean, who supports the measure.
Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed a 1-cent increase in the state sales tax in an effort to generate between $540 million and $600 million in new state revenue. Of that, 3/8 cent (an estimated $210 million) would support IWILL for recreation, water quality, environmental protections, etc. The remaining 5/8 cent would care for “pressing mental needs,” McKean explained. Increasing the sales tax would take “more of the burden off the backs of the taxpayers.”
The best part about the plan, according to Koelker, is that 20% of Iowa’s sales tax dollars come from people who live out-of-state.
McKean said the proposal is drawing some opposition from the mental health field because the funding would fluctuate from year to year as sales numbers change.
Education funding
Education funding talks continue at the Statehouse, which traditionally tries to decide on an education budget within 30 days of the session beginning. That date passed last Thursday without an agreed-upon state aid increase from the House and Senate.
The Senate approved about a 2.14% increase (about $92 million) in state aid, while the House prefers a 2.5% ($110 million) increase.
Koelker seemed satisfied with the proposed increase from the Senate. McKean said he was disappointed in the “lack of growth in the (education) budget,” saying school districts are in “dire straits” because of rising costs.
Other topics
Minimum wage: Roger Stewart served in the state Senate when the Legislature raised minimum wage from $5.15 per hour to the present $7.25 per hour. He handed McKean and Koelker a button he held onto from that year, a button that read “$5.15 is not enough” and asked their thoughts on raising the minimum wage.
Koelker said $7.25 “wasn’t something meant to be a livable wage.”
McKean agreed that minimum wage must be raised but said upping it to $15 an hour “would be disastrous” and “unrealistic.” He would consider a gradual or “modest” increase to correspond with the inflation rate.
Insulin reform: Koelker and McKean sponsored legislation last year to address what they called “outrageous” insulin costs. One bill passed the Senate but got “buckled” by the House, Koelker said, to the chagrin of McKean.
“There’s a lot of greed going into the money being made at the expense of people needing (pharmaceutical services),” he said, adding that pharmaceutical industry lobbyists are curtailing progress.
“Did you know there are two lobbyists per senator at the statehouse from the pharmaceutical industry?” McKean noted.
Under a bill proposed this year, patients would pay a maximum of $200 out-of-pocket for emergency insulin.
Campaign reform: McKean reiterated his disgust with today’s political campaigns, saying they are “too long, too expensive, and getting to be too unpleasant.” He reminded attendees of Koelker’s Senate race in which the state Democratic and Republican parties funneled about $1.5 million into the race for a position “that pays $25,000 a year.”
McKean will propose two bills toward his reform goal. One bill would remove party politics from county races by making them nonpartisan. This means county candidates would not run as a member of any political party.
His second bill would address “dark money” — political advertising, often negative, that doesn’t specify who is paying for it. McKean’s bill would require all political ads to name the candidate and who is paying for the ad.
Companion animal rights: Iowa and Mississippi are the only two states in which animal torture is not punishable by felony on the first offense. This concerns Sabula resident Kathy Kowalski, who implored Koelker and McKean to support the companion animals-rights bill under consideration in the house.
Proposed legislation would strengthen penalties for cruelty against companion animals such as dogs. Opponents fear that implementing such legislation would trickle into the area of livestock or “certain wild animals.”
McKean supported companion animal legislation. “Hopefully it will be passed and Iowa will not be an embarrassment in that regard.”
Kowalski said legislation should crack down on dog breeders as well.
Koelker agreed that “we need to do something about animal abuse.”
The Sabula woman also asked if legislators considered limits or moratoriums to “factory farms” — livestock operations in which large numbers of livestock are raised indoors in conditions to maximize production at minimal cost.
Jackson County uses the state-recommended master matrix process in which proposed animal confinements earn points for incorporating various environmental practices. Sharing county engineers: Per Iowa law, only adjoining counties can share a county engineer. But why?
That’s the question Steines put to McKean, who is now gauging legislator interest at the Statehouse to see how that law can be changed.
Jackson County Engineer Clark Schloz informed the supervisors he plans to retire in a couple years.
The supervisors want to share an engineer with another county to make best use of skills as well as taxpayer money. The issue requires more investigation.
The next Jackson County Farm Bureau Legislative Forum will be March 14 in Bellevue.
