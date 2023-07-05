Jackson County Map

In terms of geographic size, Jackson County is among the larger counties in Iowa. It’s also bigger than twenty-five entire nations.

With 636 square miles, Jackson ranks 19th of 99 counties in Iowa. That’s a little more than half the land mass of Rhode Island, but still larger than the likes of Liechtenstein (62 sq. mi.), Grenada (133), Barbados (170), Bahrain (301), and the city-state of Singapore (278).