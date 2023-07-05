In terms of geographic size, Jackson County is among the larger counties in Iowa. It’s also bigger than twenty-five entire nations.
With 636 square miles, Jackson ranks 19th of 99 counties in Iowa. That’s a little more than half the land mass of Rhode Island, but still larger than the likes of Liechtenstein (62 sq. mi.), Grenada (133), Barbados (170), Bahrain (301), and the city-state of Singapore (278).
Rare, though, is a county in America that is not larger than a nation somewhere on the globe. The United States ranks third in largest land area at 3,537,455 square miles, trailing only Russia and China.
The smallest county in the U.S. by land area is Kalawao County, Hawaii, at 12 square miles, which is still bigger than four countries. Arlington County, Va. comes next at 26 square miles. The largest county outside of Alaska is San Bernardino County, Calif., at 20,105 square miles.
On a global scale, some of the tiniest nations in the world are also the most notable. The smallest in terms of both area and population is Vatican City, covering only one-sixth of a square mile with 842 residents, including the Pope.
Next in area is Monaco, at just over three-fourths of a square mile. Its 30,535 residents, sixth-fewest in the world, have plenty to smile about. Not only do they have a per-capita GDP of $78,700, but they have plenty of places to spend it, including lucrative investment opportunities, luxurious hotels and casinos, and glamorous sporting and celebrity events.
Like Monaco, the little South Pacific nations of Nauru (8.1 square mi.) and Tuvalu (10 square mi.) also boast great scenery, but they share little of the wealth. The 9,540 residents of Nauru have a per-capita GDP of just $5,000, compared to the $3,300 for the 10,869 people of Tuvalu.
In the same region, Palau has the third-smallest population (21,265), the sixteenth-smallest land area (177 sq. mi.) and a healthier economy, a per-capita GDP of $16,300.
Day-to-day life is more prosperous in San Marino (24 square miles), the fifth-smallest nation in size which, like Vatican City, is completely surrounded by Italy. San Marino, which claims itself as the oldest republic in the world, has a robust per-capita GDP of $60,700 and 33,020 residents, the fourth-smallest on the globe.
Still, San Marino manages to field a national soccer team which, not surprisingly, loses most of its games by lopsided scores. Liechtenstein, which ranks sixth-smallest with its 62 square miles, also has a national soccer program, though the country manages to find Olympic glory every so often, capturing ten medals in Winter Olympic action – all in alpine skiing.
Liechtenstein is one of the richest nations in the world, with an eye-popping $89,400 per-capita GDP for its 37,624 residents, the fifth-fewest on the globe. Nestled between Austria and Switzerland, the German-speaking nation is united with the latter in a customs and monetary union. Many residents commute to Austria, Switzerland, or Germany.
Other nations that Jackson County dwarfs in size include the Marshall Islands (70 sq. mi.), Saint Kitts and Nevis (104), Maldives (116), Malta (122), Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (150), Antigua and Barbuda (171), Seychelles (176), Andorra (181), Saint Lucia (238), Micronesia (271), Tonga (288), Dominica (290), Kiribati (313), and Sao Tome and Principe (386).
In terms of land area, the largest county in Iowa is Kossuth, with 973 square miles. The smallest is Dickinson County, with 381 square miles.
Tom Emery is a freelance writer and historical researcher from Carlinville, Ill. He may be reached at 217-710-8392 or ilcivilwar@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.