At one point last Thursday, 25 people were in custody at the Jackson County Jail.
That’s the highest-ever count for the 11-bed jail. It housed 23 people in May 2015. The state began requiring jails to submit their daily populations to the Iowa Department of Corrections in 2012, said Andrew Long, jail administrator.
The average daily population for July thus far is more than 20, he said.
The uptick in inmates is caused by a combination of COVID restrictions being lifted, more people with untreated mental health issues and a sometimes-slow-moving court system once initial charges have been filed, he said.
Continuances in cases, as well as waits for people to get into treatment facilities, residential facilities and prison can sometimes mean an inmate will stay at the county jail for months, Long said.
If the new Jackson County Jail currently under construction at the corner of East Maple Street and Jacobsen Drive in Maquoketa were complete, it would be 78% full, Long said. That facility, expected to be ready by the late summer of 2023, will have 30 beds and four holding cells with room for future expansion.
Besides illustrating the need for a larger facility, the overcrowding at the current jail also poses logistical and financial challenges, Long said.
“As of this morning, we had all 11 beds occupied, as well as our single holding cell, and had an additional arrest during the day,” Long said Thursday. “We had 12 inmates shipped out to four different counties. We are technically ‘full’ in our current jail when we have eight inmates. We have been exceeding this number ¬– to around nine or 10 – to be as fiscally responsible as possible.”
On Thursday, the county paid about $720 to other counties to hold its inmates, Long said. That figure doesn’t include medical and prescription costs or transportation costs – wages, wear and tear on vehicles and fuel. Last month, the Jackson County Board of Supervisors approved an eighth full-time jail employee to help alleviate overtime hours being paid to part-time employees because of the staffing needed for the higher inmate count in the last several months and the time officers spent transporting inmates to other jails or to mental health beds elsewhere in the state.
Like other jails in the state, Jackson County restricted people with minor charges from coming to jail during the pandemic to help reduce the possibility of officers or inmates being exposed to COVID-19. With the tight quarters, one positive case could throw the operation into turmoil, Long said.
People charged with possession of marijuana or fifth degree theft, for example, signed a promise to appear in court.
“This is, of course, less than ideal,” Long said. “We lifted the restrictions several months back when COVID cases began lowering so as to resume the ability to perform more proactive policing.”
Perhaps the bigger problem is the mental health system in the state, Long said. Many people who are arrested for causing a disturbance suffer untreated mental health problems.
“Unfortunately, the mental health system often fails us,” he said, adding that he is grateful for Lynn Bopes, the county’s mental health director, who serves “as a fantastic resource for us in helping to arrange and provide care for these inmates that suffer from mental illness.”
