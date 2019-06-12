Help raise money for the Jackson County Humane Society while donating under-used footwear through June 23. The Humane Society will receive 40 cents per pound of shoes donated. The shoes will be accumulated by a company then donated to needy families in Appalachia and other areas. Shirley Scholtes, president of the Humane Society Board of Directors, said flip flops, work boots and even waders are okay to donate. Cleats, though, will not be accepted. Donationds can be left in boxes that have been distributed various locations in the county. In Bellevue, folks can drop off used shoes at The BookWorm. Shoes can also be dropped off at the Humane Society location at 23354 Dark Hollow Road in Maquoketa. Scholtes encouraged churches to place a box to gather donations as well. Last year the shoe drive raised over $1,000, she said.
