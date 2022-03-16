Effective March 1, the Jackson County Regional Health Center Board of Trustees closed on the sale of the former hospital facility located at 700 W. Grove St., Maquoketa.
The new buyers are a newly formed LLC named Grove Street Realty Holdings, LLC. Speaking on behalf of the owners, a representative informed the hospital Board of Trustees that the new owners have interest in a community-based project that could involve housing, retail, office and other type of use.
The sale is the culmination of a nationwide search for potential buyers that began in November 2021. The board retained Rick Levin of RLA, Chicago, to initiate a sealed proposal auction. Proposals were received on Dec. 14, 2021.
The board approved the top proposal of $500,000 for the building and about 12.5 acres of land.
Board Chair Matt Osterhaus said, “This is great news for the hospital. This opens the door for other opportunities for the hospital and community.”
The board had previously received cost estimates totaling nearly $1.5 million for demolition of the former hospital site.
Jackson County Regional Health Center moved to its new location at 601 Hospital Drive in Maquoketa on March 4.
