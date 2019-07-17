Wild West gunfights, heavy metal rock, country music, agriculture education, livestock, decadent foods, fun and games, new experiences and favorite traditions — it’s fair time.
The 165th Jackson County Fair officially kicks off July 23 and runs through July 28 at the county fairgrounds in Maquoketa.
Fair Manager Lanny Simpson and the fair board implemented many changes in 2018, yielding more than 47,000 paid admissions to the annual event. Many of those changes remain in place this year.
Everyone is admitted free to the grounds on Tuesday, a throwback to decades ago. The 6 p.m. fair parade, which moved to Tuesday last year, will again wind around the track in front of the grandstand, followed by the queen contest.
Fairgoers can take part in six jam-packed nights of entertainment in front of the grandstand. It begins with what Simpson called “a new level of entertainment for us, the likes of which you’d see at the Iowa State Fair or Adventureland.”
Tumbleweed Crossing thrills with gunfighting, comedy and stunts at 6 p.m. Tuesday after the queen contest. They return for multiple shows as a daily grounds act the rest of the week.
Power Wheels pulls start at 5 p.m. Wednesday, giving kids 10 and younger the chance to bring in their favorite power wheels or borrowing one on the grounds and showing just how much their machines can haul.
Then, adults command the action for the annual Truck and Tractor pull at 6 p.m.
Power Wheels races start at 5 p.m. Thursday, with area kids again taking center stage as they race their machines around the track.
Stock car races follow at 6 p.m.
A night of rock and a night of country music return to the fair.
“We felt it was a good fix to allow rock ’n’ roll night to happen at the Jackson County Fair,” Simpson said. She said fair organizers had heard from many people asking for rock music, but country always seemed to draw larger numbers. “Why not do both?”
The fair added rock muck night in 2018. For 2019, AC/DC tribute band Hells Bells will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 26, followed by Motley Crue lead singer Vince Neil. Regional band Skin Kandy will play in Volunteer Hall after the show.
Country night is the mainstay of Saturday night. This year, Canadian brothers High Valley take the stage at 7:30 p.m., followed by solo act Kip Moore. Local band North of 40 wrap up music night in Volunteer Hall after the show.
There’s even a Power Wheels demo derby (using balloons) on Sunday, followed by the ever-popular Night of Destruction. Call the fairgrounds at 563-652-4282 to register or for more information.
If you want to sit in the grandstand Friday, Saturday or Sunday nights, you will pay $10 a seat.
Tickets to stand in front of the stage Friday night cost $29.95, or $35 that night. Tickets for the same area Saturday night cost $34.95 in advance, $40 that night.
Purchase grandstand tickets online at Eventbrite.com. You will be able to select your seats from those that are available.
New seating
Speaking of seating, the Jackson County Board of Supervisors paid more than $600,000 to add more than 1,000 seats to the grandstand. The bleachers now seat about 4,000 people.
Expansion was necessary as the fair continues to bust attendance records. In 2006, overall paid attendance was 17,000 people. Attendance more than tripled in the ensuing 12 years, with more than 47,000 visitors passing through the gates in 2018.
The new seating includes permanently numbered side and central grandstand seating. It also includes 10 handicap-accessible seats that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, Simpson said.
Fair Association members tore apart the old seating and repurposed it as additional seating on the north side of the track.
The central grandstand, which remained untouched, was built in 1950 for $2,000, according to a history of the fair’s first 150 years. Additional seating was built in 1969, when the grandstands were remodeled and a canopy was added. The central grandstand has 22-inch seats rather than 18-inch seats.
Daily attractions,
admission
Don’t forget the daily attractions and family favorites such as Miller’s Petting Zoo, Tumbleweed Crossing (comedy and gunfights from the Wild West), Agri Puppets (family fun teaching the importance of farming and agriculture), Special Head (special magic, including levitation). There’s also Farm Bureau Kids Contests, antique cars and tractors, indoor exhibits, food vendors, and more.
Fair intern Amber Schmidt will host kids events in the open-air shelter on Thursday and Saturday. Events include chalk drawings, bubbles, coloring, etc.
The Fair Association also will sell $1 bottles of water at various spots on the grounds to raise money for grounds maintenance.
And don’t forget to watch area youths compete during the Bill Riley Talent Show at 5 p.m. inside Pearson Memorial Hall.
Everyone is admitted free on Tuesday. General admission for people 13 and older will cost $12 each day. Fun cards, which cover the cost of admission for all five days of the fair, will cost $35 through July 23, $40 through July 27. That is a $5 increase from last year.
On Wednesday, military veterans will be admitted for $5 if they show their military ID. On Thursday, kids 16 and younger will get in free until 5 p.m. On Friday, ages 65 and older are admitted for $7 until 5 p.m.
In remembrance
This year’s fair will be a bit bittersweet, Simpson noted.
Active fair organizers Rachel Hoffman, Margaret McCarthy and Randal Schoenherr died this year.
The stock car races will be held in memory of Hoffman and a bench will be dedicated in her honor in front of Pearson.
“A lot of times that’s where she’d be sitting taking a break but with the fair phone in her hand,” Simpson recalled.
A bench will also be placed on the grounds to honor McCarthy, who organized the queen contest and other events.
“She knew how to take projects and make them fun,” the fair manager said.
And if you find turtles on the grounds, they honor Schoenherr, who brought turtle races to the fair.
“He was a great influence in his short time with the fair,” Simpson added.
“Their memories and families will always be part of us here.”
Fair highlights at a glance:
Sunday, July 21:
8 a.m. 4-H Pancake Fun Run
8 a.m. 4-H Endowment Pancake Breakfast
10:30 a.m. 4-H Musical Recital
Noon Share the Fun
Tuesday, July 23:
9 a.m. Dog Show
6 p.m. Parade
Queen contest (grandstand)
Tumbleweed Crossing
6 p.m. Carnival rides
Wednesday, July 24:
8 a.m. 4-H Horse show
1 p.m. Pet show
6 p.m. Carnival rides
6 p.m. Truck and Tractor Pull
Thursday, July 25:
9 a.m. Sheep show
followed by goats
Noon-5 p.m. Discount carnival rides
5 p.m. Swine show
6 p.m. Stock car races
Friday, July 26:
9 a.m. Dairy show
4 p.m. Poultry show
5 p.m. Carnival rides
7:30 p.m. Hells Bells (tribute band)
9 p.m. Vince Neil (Motley Crue frontman)
Saturday, July 27:
9 a.m. Beef show
10 a.m. Rabbit show
1 p.m. Carnival rides
5 p.m. Bill Riley Talent Search
7:30 p.m. High Valley
9:30 p.m. Kip Moore
Sunday, July 28:
9 a.m. Western Horse Show
10 a.m. Livestock auctions
Noon Carnival rides
4 p.m. Hug a Hog
6 p.m. Night of Destruction
