As Lanny Simpson has watched major construction work unfold this year on East Platt Street, including the stretch along the Jackson County Fairgrounds, she sees progress.
And as the longtime fair manager prepares for more than 46,000 people to attend the annual event that begins Sunday, the short-term changes the construction necessitates are symbolic of forward movement.
“It’s absolute progress. This is the moving forward that we all want. It’s the same moving forward we have down here (at the fairgrounds),” she said, pointing to upgraded electrical work in many places, as well as plans for a new roof on Pearson Hall and the pending construction of the $2.8 million Together We Build ag hub building, a partnership between the Jackson County Iowa State University Extension Office and Jackson County Fair.
“It’s all just part of progress, part of the future,” she said.
This year’s fair, which runs July 24 through July 31, promises some of the old, some of the new and a few adjustments due to the road construction.
A major change is that the Duane Hansen Car Show will be July 24, at the beginning rather than at the end of the fair. That day the only entrance into and out of the grounds will be the west gate.
“This way those beautiful cars can drive on a hard surface road on Quarry Street and into the grounds and out of the grounds, rather than having to leave by way of the construction on Platt,” Simpson explained.
Also, as a safety measure, the cars won’t be leaving at the same time the huge Night of Destruction crowd will be departing the fairgrounds on July 31.
After several years of crowning the fair queen after the Tuesday night parade, the queen will be named this Sunday at the pancake breakfast.
“It allows more people to see our queen being crowned. It also allows her to reign during the parade,” Simpson said.
In addition to this year’s queen, Aubrey Driscoll, the 2021 fair queen, will also ride in the parade, which is Tuesday, July 26.
Another addition is the Steve Schroeder Livestock Judging Invitational hosted by the Bellevue FFA on Sunday in honor of the retired longtime high school ag science teacher who died in June.
In 2019, a record-setting 50,400 people filled the Jackson County Fairgrounds. The fair was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19, and last year 45,934 attended.
Simpson expects attendance to break 46,000 this year.
“We will either meet or surpass that, especially with Lainey Wilson and Cole Swindell as our headliners for Saturday night,” she noted, and the closing Night of Destruction event routinely sells out.
“We do plan on big nights,” she said.
As of mid-July, 50% of the capacity in the grandstands was already booked, a rate that was two weeks ahead of last year.
Some other new features of this year’s fair include the West Texas Rattlesnake Show (the usual sea lions weren’t available this summer); Lew-E’s Comedy Circus, a high-energy comedy magic and juggling show for the whole family, featuring Lew-E the clown; and Playing with Giants, an inside exhibit (and a good spot to cool down in air conditioning) with an ag edition of such favorite giants as Jenga.
“And something I am so excited about is we brought back a thrill show,” Simpson said. The space-themed program will incorporate high-flying moon walking and fire breathing and a ball cage with a motorcyclist and aerial artist.
Many of the favorite food stands will be back, with a couple of additions including a hot dog stand with such specialties as Chicago- and Philly-style dogs.
The employee shortage felt in so many sectors “unfortunately affects the fair. Our Millers Petting zoo, which is usually here three days, is only going to be here on Saturday because they just don’t have the staff to bring the animals every day,” she said.
The fair unofficially kicks off Sunday, July 24, with the 4-H Endowment pancake breakfast fundraiser, announcement of the grand marshal and fair family, introduction of the fair queen candidates, crowning of the queen at 10:30 a.m., 4-H recital, and 4-H Share the Fun.
The 6 p.m. fair parade on Tuesday will again travel north on Main Street before turning east on Quarry Street, then winding around the track in front of the grandstand. To avoid Platt Street construction, participants who need to get back to the Middle School starting point are encouraged to take Jacobsen Drive to Summit Street to Main Street.
Admission
Everyone is admitted free on Tuesday.
General admission for people 13 and older will cost $12 each day. Fun cards, which cover the cost of admission for all five days of the fair, cost $35 through July 25, $40 through July 30. These are the same prices as last year.
On Thursday, kids 16 and younger will get in free until 5 p.m. On Friday, ages 65 and older are admitted for $7 until 5 p.m.
Tickets for Friday night’s Red Dirt Concert cost $35 for pit passes in front of the state, $20 for grandstand seats.
Cole Swindell/Lainey Wilson party pit tickets are $60, with grandstand seats $30.
Night of Destruction grandstand tickets cost $10.
