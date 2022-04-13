The Jackson County Fair flower has been selected and the Jackson County Master gardeners will be supporting this selection with a seminar on Saturday, April 23, 2022. The seminar theme will be The Begonia, which is the Fair flower for 2022.
The keynote speaker will be Jennifer L. Calhoun, an accomplished horticulture management professional with expert knowledge of begonias. She will be teaching everything we need to know about begonias. There is also the prospect of a begonia slip going home with those in attendance.
Ms. Calhoun has given media presentations for DIY magazines, Country Gardens, Easy Garden Projects, Ornamental Breeder, etc.
She has launched new products such as Santa Cruz and San Francisco Begonias and Lollipop Impatiens for Lowes, Home Depot and WalMart. She travels the world working with seed companies and plant breeders through research, strategic marketing and coordinating sales training.
The seminar is designed for the home gardener, flower lover, Master Gardener, novice gardener, anyone who wants to learn more about the beautiful begonia.
Perhaps you thought begonias were fussy posies, this seminar will put that in perspective. Did you know there are more than 1500 species and so many cultivars that your head will spin? There are wax begonias, wing begonias, cane and trailing begonias, tuberous, rex begonias and rhizomatous begonias, all with their own special qualities. Some you will want for foliage, some for flowers, some for shade and some for more light. Come and learn much.
Along with the enlightenment about begonias, there will be snacks and door prizes as well as comradery with like horticulture enthusiasts.
The purpose of the seminar is to promote education as well as getting the versatile fair flower in your front yard, on your deck and in your garden and landscape.
In addition, perhaps in July, some folks would consider exhibiting their begonias at the Jackson County Fair, either in Basket of Blooms division or in the Fair Flower Show. Jackson County Fair is July 26-31.
The Begonia Seminar is scheduled for Saturday, April 23, at the Maquoketa Senior Center, 1000 East Quarry Street, just before entering the Jackson County Fairgrounds. No fee, just a donation at the registration table. Hours are 10 a.m. — 12 noon.
The Jackson County Master Gardeners are sponsoring this event and all are cordially invited to attend.
