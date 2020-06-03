Jackson County Engineer Clark Schloz was fired effective June 30 after the county Board of Supervisors voted not to renew his contract.
The unanimous decision came May 26 after supervisors said they were “disappointed” with Schloz’s work performance.
“I think it’s time that we part ways,” Supervisor Jack Willey said during the meeting. He and Supervisor Larry McDevitt said they were unhappy with the engineer's performance, most recently in regard to the county’s deteriorating bridges and Schloz’s lack of initiative hiring employees in his office.
Schloz said the decision was the supervisors’ prerogative but should have been managed better.
“It was handled in a totally unprofessional manner,” Schloz said in an interview Thursday.
In the past, Schloz sat in on contract renewal discussions. He said he did not find out until Tuesday that his contract renewal was on the agenda and as a result was not in the supervisors’ office when the decision was made.
Schloz learned from the Sentinel-Press that his contract would not be renewed after the newspaper asked him for comments about the supervisors’ decision.
Schloz said he went to the supervisors’ office after the meeting to find out the reasons for his termination, but he said he was given no explanation.
“All Jack said was, ‘You were going to be notified in writing.’ That’s all he said,” according to Schloz.
Schloz has worked as the county engineer for 26 years. The county paid him $87,183.53 for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
Willey said his biggest complaint about Schloz’s performance was his lack of initiative in hiring an assistant engineer.
“(Schloz) complained to us that he didn’t have enough help, that he needed assistance, so we added $100,000 to his budget to hire someone who could have started July 1 (2019),” Willey explained. Four months passed “and he made not even an attempt to hire someone. We gave him extra funding — and nothing.
“At the end of October I said, ‘Clark, do ya have a job description ready?’ At that time, he didn’t,” Willey said.
Schloz called Willey’s explanation “totally bogus.”
Schloz said he worked with the county human resources department on a job description before two candidates were interviewed and that he did not have the authority to hire employees. He said he recommended the position be reposted to seek a larger candidate pool, but that the supervisors ignored his advice. Make sure this statement is accurate.
Willey and McDevitt also expressed concerns about the condition of the county’s bridges and the continued use of one specific engineering firm, IIW Engineers.
McDevitt said that under Schloz’s tenure, 20% of the county’s bridges are deficient and that one bridge (on 188th Street) is completely closed and was fast-tracked for repairs on the county’s five-year road plan. It is scheduled for replacement in 2021.
Schloz countered that the supervisors have a “lack of understanding” of how bridge design and inspections work. He said the 188th Street bridge had to be closed due to bridge-abutment issues. He noted that Jackson County does not have a robust budget to immediately repair every bridge and road, and explained that per state law the county is limited in how far ahead it can borrow money for a project.
Willey also criticized Schloz for not using multiple engineering firms for projects.
Schloz responded to Willey’s criticism by pointing out that projects are awarded through a bid process and said the supervisors have the habit of selecting engineering firms based on the firm’s fees rather than qualifications. He also defended the use of IIW Engineers, saying the firm had performed well.
Board chairman Mike Steines remained silent during the discussion of Schloz’s contract. The next day he said the board’s decision “was kinda unexpected.”
“I guess we’re not happy with his performance,” Steines said.
All county employees receive an annual evaluation, Steines said, and explained that the supervisors have spoken with Schloz about unsatisfactory performance and documented problems in his personnel file.
Schloz said that was true and that he had responded to those comments in his evaluation, but would not elaborate.
The supervisors have not yet discussed how they will fill the county engineer vacancy come July 1.
No employee currently in the engineer’s office or secondary roads crew has the necessary credentials, Willey said.
The East Central Intergovernmental Association will help Jackson County with the search for a new county engineer, Willey said.
