Are you vaccinated against COVID-19?
That’s the basic question being asked of all Jackson County employees as the county prepares to comply with federal COVID-19 mitigation measures still under litigation.
Becki Chapin last week planned to send notices to county employees inquiring about their vaccination status, she told the county Board of Supervisors Nov. 30. Chapin is the county’s human resources director.
Results of those inquiries would not be made public but would provide county officials with at least an estimate of how many people would have to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing and possibly wear masks under a mandate from the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).
Also in question: Will the mandate cost the county? And if so, how much?
The vaccine mandate
Last September the Biden administration announced that more than 80 million employees of private business in the United States would be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing. It’s part of the administration’s strategy for combatting the still-surging coronavirus pandemic.
OSHA on Nov. 4 announced an emergency temporary standard (ETS) requiring employers to develop, implement and enforce a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy, unless they adopt a policy requiring employees to choose to either be vaccinated or undergo regular COVID-19 testing and wear a face covering at work.
It applied to employers with 100 or more employees, which includes the Jackson County government. The county has 101 employees and eight elected officials, Chapin said.
OSHA’s new rule would require such employers to ensure their workforce is fully vaccinated, or to require any workers who remain unvaccinated to produce a negative test result on at least a weekly basis before coming to work, according to a summary released by the administration.
Employees would have time to get a vaccine if they have not done so already, likely in line with the 75 days that federal employees were to get the one- or two-shot vaccines.
Any companies that do not enforce the rule could be issued fines of up to nearly $14,000 per violation, according to reports from Iowa Capital Dispatch, and those deemed to be “willful” could cost as much as $136,000.
The vaccination standards would take effect Jan. 4. However, OSHA’s Nov. 4 standards are in limbo.
On Nov. 12, the U.S. Court of Appeals halted OSHA’s vaccination and testing standard, ordering that OSHA “take no steps to implement or enforce” it “until further court order.”
The Department of Labor filed a motion to lift the court’s ruling.
Also, Iowa and other states signed onto lawsuits arguing that the vaccination requirement for federal contractors and health care workers violates federal law. A federal judge in Louisiana issued a ruling a couple weeks ago blocking the vaccination mandate for health care workers.
Effects on Jackson County
If the OSHA standard is legally upheld, the county would have 30 days from the day it is published to implement plans for testing and other requirements, Chapin told the supervisors.
Other area counties she’s contacted are doing nothing at this point, she said; she’s working on related county policies.
The cost implications for Jackson County remain undetermined, Chapin said.
“It’s another unfunded mandate,” Supervisor Larry McDevitt said.
“An expensive unfunded mandate,” Auditor Alisa Smith added.
The pending litigation will determine whether the county must pay for the weekly testing for each unvaccinated employee, Chapin said. She noted that the county likely would have to hire someone to come to the courthouse to conduct the weekly tests and contract to have the tests processed.
The local Department of Public Health is not certified to do the work, Chapin was told.
Free COVID-19 test kits are available in the vestibule of the county’s annex building. The county cannot use those because the State Hygienic Lab processes those kits and the lab is not part of this federal mandate, Chapin said.
As of last week, no county employee was off work due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, she told the supervisors.
