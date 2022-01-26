The Jackson County Economic Alliance is searching for an assistant director
In November 2021, the Jackson County Economic Alliance hired Kelley Brown as their new director. She replaced Nicolas Hockenberry, who left JCEA to become the director of workforce solutions for the Greater Dubuque Development Corporation.
Brown came to the JCEA with a strong background in city government with an emphasis in finance.
Dave Heiar, who was instrumental in the development and success of the JCEA, has been with the JCEA since its inception more than eight years ago. Heiar plans to retire in June, so now is the time to bring in an assistant director who can take advantage of Heiar’s expertise and experience, Brown said in a press release.
Interested applicants should email kelleybrown@thejcea.org for the job description and application requirements. The first round of resume reviews will start as soon as Jan. 31, but applications will be accepted until the position is filled.
In other news, the JCEA’s annual appreciation event traditionally held in February is being postponed to late May or early June. It will now be a combination event celebrating Heiar’s service to Jackson County over the last eight-plus years as well as the appreciation of all JCEA partners who are an essential part of making the JCEA successful.
