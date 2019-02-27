The focus was on business and industry development Tuesday night at the Jackson County Economic Alliance’s fourth annual Investor & Partner Appreciation event.
Director Nic Hockenberry and Senior Advisor Dave Heiar gave an overview of the JCEA’s efforts over the last year. The office includes Hockenberry, Heiar and Stephanie Sagers, office manager/economic development specialist.
In 2018, JCEA assisted with five local start-ups and business expansions that created or retained 63 jobs, said Hockenberry in highlighting the JCEA’s focus on business and industry development.
Based on building permits for 2018, there were commercial investments totaling more than $1.8 million.
The JCEA also worked to promote area businesses and industries through Manufacturing Month events and career and hiring events.
Heiar described JCEA’s quality of life efforts as “an important tool for the successful recruitment and retention of a skilled workforce, and a robust workforce is necessary for the success of our businesses and industries.”
Efforts to highlight Jackson County’s quality of life include the culmination of the Parks to People pilot program for Iowa, which included about $52 million in recreation projects across Jackson, Jones, and Dubuque counties. In Jackson County that amounted to $10.3 million in projects and $756,000 in Parks to People dollars to support those projects.
Heiar also highlighted the JCEA’s efforts in community development. As the community coach for the Hometown Pride communities, he has helped these Hometown Pride Committees tackle local challenges and opportunities including housing, downtown revitalization and building community capacity.
In Jackson County, JCEA assisted in securing $4.72 million in grant funds during 2018.
“The success of the Alliance depends on private/public partnerships. I can’t thank our investors enough for their investment in the future of our county. Economic development is all about collaboration and partnerships. We have made great strides in the past year, and I am excited for the future,” Hockenberry said.
The reception was hosted by Water Street Partners in Bellevue and sponsored by River Ridge Brewing, Moore Family Farms, Blue-9 Pet Products and Simply Parker’s. The more than 60 attendees included board members, investors and other partnering organizations.
Bellevue’s Allen Ernst, a founding member of the JCEA who recently went off the board, was honored for his years of service to the organization as well.
For more information on the JCEA, visit thejcea.org.
