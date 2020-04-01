The most vulnerable people in our community need our help. In the wake of a global pandemic, low-income families and seniors on fixed incomes are experiencing food insecurity and struggles with housing, child care and transportation costs. In the days to come, these needs will only increase.
On behalf of Jackson County, the Community Foundation of Jackson County board is activating the Jackson County Disaster Recovery Fund.
As our community and its most vulnerable populations are facing the effects of COVID-19, the Jackson County Disaster Recovery Fund provides an opportunity for the public to give with the reassurance their donations will be used to quickly move resources to where they are most urgently needed in their own community, particularly toward needs not being met by existing non-profit, local, state and federal programs.
The Foundation board is working with a grant committee that includes representation from the Maquoketa Ministerial Association, Human Service Agencies and the Community Foundation of Jackson County to make awards that first address economic needs and the health impact on vulnerable populations caused by COVID-19-related closures and other impacts of the outbreak. The fund will direct dollars out to those organizations on the front lines of serving vulnerable families.
The fund activation is an outcome of the Foundation board’s disaster preparedness planning and helps ensure a strategic response for charitable giving during times of emergency. The board has pledged an immediate grant of $10,000 to start the fund. These funds are available thanks to the generosity of donors who have supported the Community Foundation.
To give online to the fund, visit dbqfoundation.org/jacksondrf.
In addition, checks made out to Jackson County Disaster Recovery Fund may be dropped off at the Maquoketa State Bank walk-up teller window (north entrance of main bank) or drive-through teller window at the MSB West Side Office location or mailed to the Community Foundation of Jackson County, PO Box 645, Maquoketa, Iowa 52060.
“We may not know what tomorrow will bring, but thanks to support of our community we have the confidence that we stand ready to meet the challenge,” Board Chair John Hoff said. “Though we may feel isolated during these uncertain times, our community has proven time and time again that we are stronger together, and this collaborative spirit will once again prevail as we support our neighbors in need.”
The Community Foundation of Jackson County was established in 1982 as the Maquoketa Area Foundation to help individuals throughout Jackson County make a positive impact on the communities they care about. In 2012, it joined the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque as an affiliate foundation.
To learn more, visit dbqfoundation.org/cfjc.
The Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque envisions a vibrant and inclusive Dubuque region where everyone can thrive. Since 2002, we have inspired people to give back to their community, and we turn this generosity into lasting change across our region, increasing access to resources and opportunities that help all people succeed.
Visit dbqfoundation.org to learn about the many ways we are building a strong, thriving Greater Dubuque for all.
