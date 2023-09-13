The Jackson County Democrats will be hosting their annual Hall of Fame Dinner at Timber Center in Maquoketa on Sunday, September 24 from 4:30 to 7:30. The Keynote speaker will be Lindsay James from Dubuque. James is a leader of the Democratic Party in the Iowa House of Representatives. She is a dynamic speaker who can tell us what happened in the Iowa legislature.
Two Jackson County residents will be receiving the Jackson County Hall of Fame Award, including Mary Hird for being an activist supporting Democratic candidates and policies such as minimum wage, bargaining rights and protecting our rivers to restore clean water. She has been consistent in her support for unions and working people.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.