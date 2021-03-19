Jackson County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
March 24th
1-5:00pm
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Parish Hall
250 S Faith St, Preston, IA
This clinic is open to:
- Persons aged 65 years and over
- Persons age 18 to 64 years that are or might be at an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19 due to medical conditions listed at at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/people-with-medical-conditions.html
Online Scheduling
Please use this link to schedule your appointment online:
