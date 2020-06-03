Effective Tuesday, June 2, the Jackson County Courthouse, Penrose Annex and Hurstville Interpretive Center will re-open to the public.
Until further notice, the Courthouse and Penrose Annex Office hours will be 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.; the Hurstville Interpretive Center 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The Clerk of Court office will remain closed until further notice and the Driver’s License Station and Extension Office will be open by appointment only.
Due to social distancing guidelines, access to the buildings will be limited at any one time; it is highly recommended patrons call ahead prior to coming to any county office or facility.
In addition, courthouse will be taking the last half hour of each day to thoroughly disinfect the buildings to ensure they are keeping all customers and employees as safe as possible.
Many drivers’ license functions, tax payments, fine payments, etc. are quickly handled either online, by mail or there is also a drop box outside the main entrance to the Courthouse which will be checked multiple times throughout each day.
Citizens are strongly encouraged to utilize these avenues rather than public exposure whenever possible.
Those unsure that they can complete these services by mail or online, please contact the corresponding office by phone or check out our website at www.co.jackson.ia.us.
The Jackson County Board of Supervisor meetings will continue to be held electronically until further notice and will be accessible via zoom.
