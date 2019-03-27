Jeremy Putman of Riverview Tug Service Inc. and Riverview Boat Store, Bellevue, left, talks to Maquoketa High School students about career opportunities during the second annual Jackson County Career & Hiring Fair Wednesday in Maquoketa. Bellevue, Marquette and Easton Valley students visited at 1 p.m. before the event opened to the public at 2:30 p.m. James Linden and fellow classmates are also shown. Total attendance numbers were not readily available.
JACKSON COUNTY CAREER FAIR
Bellevue well-represented at annual hiring and career fair
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 40%
- Feels Like: 60°
- Heat Index: 63°
- Wind: 20 mph
- Wind Chill: 60°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:53:20 AM
- Sunset: 07:21:27 PM
- Dew Point: 38°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy skies. Windy this evening. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. SSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy skies. Windy this evening. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. SSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Mostly cloudy. High 59F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Weather Alert
.AFTERNOON RIVER UPDATE. RIVER FORECASTS INCLUDE PAST PRECIPITATION AND FORECAST RAINFALL FOR THE NEXT 72 HOURS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY, TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT DUBUQUE. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 2:30 PM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 18.5 FEET AND RISING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 17.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND IS FORECAST TO CONTINUE. * FORECAST, RISE TO 20.8 FEET TUESDAY MORNING. * IMPACT, AT 20.5 FEET, WATER AFFECTS THE ILLINOIS CENTRAL RAILROAD TRACKS IN DUBUQUE. &&
Weather Alert
...STRONG SOUTH WINDS THIS AFTERNOON... SOUTH WINDS OF 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS TO AROUND 40 MPH ARE EXPECTED, MAINLY THIS AFTERNOON INTO EARLY THIS EVENING. THIS MAY CREATE DIFFICULT TRAVEL CONDITIONS FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. DRIVERS OF VANS, CAMPERS, TRAILERS, AND OTHER HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES SHOULD BE EXTRA CAUTIOUS, ESPECIALLY ON EAST-WEST ROADS. IN ADDITION, THE STRONG WINDS, ALONG WITH WARM TEMPERATURES AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, MAY LEAD TO AN ENHANCED THREAT OF QUICKLY SPREADING GRASS OR BRUSH FIRES WHERE THERE IS DRIED VEGETATION.
Weather Alert
.AFTERNOON RIVER UPDATE. RIVER FORECASTS INCLUDE PAST PRECIPITATION AND FORECAST RAINFALL FOR THE NEXT 72 HOURS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY, TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT BELLEVUE LD12. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 2:00 PM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 16.7 FEET AND STEADY. * FLOOD STAGE IS 17.0 FEET. * NO FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST, RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE SATURDAY MORNING AND CONTINUE RISING TO 18.7 FEET WEDNESDAY MORNING APRIL 3RD. * IMPACT, AT 18.5 FEET, WATER AFFECTS ACCESS TO TRAILER PARK AT MILL CREEK IN BELLEVUE. WATER AFFECTS LOWEST HOMES IN SABULA. &&
Next 12 Hours
Wind: S @ 20mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 40%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 18mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 45%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 16mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 51%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 14mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 53°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 13mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 12mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 47°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: S @ 12mph
Precip: 22% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 47°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: S @ 11mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 47°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
Precip: 21% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 47°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 10mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 48°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SSW @ 10mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 47°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
Precip: 18% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 48°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.