Jeremy Putman of Riverview Tug Service Inc. and Riverview Boat Store, Bellevue, left, talks to Maquoketa High School students about career opportunities during the second annual Jackson County Career & Hiring Fair Wednesday in Maquoketa. Bellevue, Marquette and Easton Valley students visited at 1 p.m. before the event opened to the public at 2:30 p.m. James Linden and fellow classmates are also shown. Total attendance numbers were not readily available.