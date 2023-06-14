Mark your calendars and plan to attend the Jackson County Bacon Buddies Pig Show on Wednesday, July 26. Individuals from the Jackson County Area will be participating in this special pig show for individuals with intellectual and/or physical disabilities.
Bacon Buddies gives these individuals the exciting experience of showing pigs, like what their peers enjoy. Bacon Buddies also teams the participants with 4-H and FFA youth mentors to provide assistance and camaraderie.
The Bacon Buddies show is a partnership between Iowa State University Extension & Outreach - Jackson County, the Jackson County Pork Producers, the Jackson County Fair, and numerous sponsors. This is one of the many ways pork producers support their communities and the people living there.
Registrations are now being accepted for the buddies! Buddies must be at least 10 years of age or older (also open to adults) and has an intellectual/developmental /physical disability. Registration is open to the first 16 individuals that register. Registration forms can be found on the Jackson County Extension website. Registration forms are due to the Extension Office by June 19.
Come out and cheer on all the Bacon Buddies participants. The show is at 6:00pm on July 26 at the Jackson County Fairgrounds.
Jackson County is one of the 23 counties hosting Bacon Buddies Pig Shows this summer.
