Mark your calendars and plan to attend the Jackson County Bacon Buddies Pig Show on Wednesday, July 26. Individuals from the Jackson County Area will be participating in this special pig show for individuals with intellectual and/or physical disabilities.

Bacon Buddies gives these individuals the exciting experience of showing pigs, like what their peers enjoy. Bacon Buddies also teams the participants with 4-H and FFA youth mentors to provide assistance and camaraderie.