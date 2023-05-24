Receipt of a $2 million state grant to replace a bridge was among business items discussed during the Jackson County Board of Supervisors meeting last week.
Assistant County Engineer Jayden Scheckel informed the supervisors that the Iowa Department of Transportation has awarded the county a $2 million grant to replace the Chenelworth Bridge across the south fork of the Maquoketa River on 82nd Avenue.
The total estimated cost currently is closer to $6 million, Scheckel said.
The bridge is not on the county’s five-year road plan, so Scheckel said he was unsure where the bridge’s construction would fit into the county’s plan. Although the supervisors had questions about their future obligations and the timing of possible construction, they accepted the award.
Chenelworth Bridge is a truss bridge spanning about 160 feet and has been standing since at least 1927.
The county dealt with the bridge in 2020 after a BFI Waste Service Inc. truck struck four overhead bridge supports, cross bearings, upright beams, decking, and other bridge components in an incident July 15 of that year.
Cost estimates obtained in January 2021 put repair costs at about $154,000. BFI’s insurance company paid for the work to be done.
Meanwhile, the supervisors accepted the retirement of long-time Secondary Roads employee Gary Sieverding. He began his career with Jackson County on Jan. 4, 1993, and will retire on June 2 after 30 years.
Scheckel and all supervisors thanked him for his service and good public relations.
Scheckel reported that River City Paving is scheduled to begin paving of Y61 between the Bellevue Cascade Road and the city of LaMotte on May 22.
In other board business:
• Mike Griffin and Bruce Fisher, members of the Jackson County Energy District, visited the supervisors and asked for county help to prepare grant applications for potential solar power at the new county jail.
Auditor Alisa Smith and the supervisors asked questions about information contained in one document. Smith said she would meet with Fisher and Griffin to define some answers and set a timeline for bid proposals.
Fisher brought the bad news that a Moonshot grant of $25,000 previously thought to be “pretty close to a sure thing” was no longer available to help pay for the solar project for the jail. He said “the world has changed” and the organization is looking at different types of projects, just not jails in Jackson County.
Chairman Mike Steines indicated his preference that the county look at financing the solar array by itself and not make any additional loan applications. He referred to using “county farm funds like we have used for other projects which basically pay for themselves. This is an investment.”
• Saying “time is of the essence because of the security issue,” Jackson County Attorney John Kies requested approval to proceed with security upgrades in his office.
He has received three estimates to install a new lock on the office door and a 4-foot-by-4-foot Level 3 ballistic glass window in the wall of the office which faces the hallway. He had invited contractors to look at the project and asked if they could do the work and for how much.
Steines asked if this information was received by identical bid proposal process. Kies said it was not but that competitive bidding is a better process because of the transparency. Maintenance Supervisor Marty Hudrlik said he would work with Kies on bid proposal paperwork.
• Human Resources Administrator Becki Chapin attended the meeting to present some personnel items.
Veteran’s Affairs Director Tony Sheckles is retiring from full-time employment at the end of May and has agreed to work as interim assistant director as needed during a maternity absence in the office this summer. Chapin asked that his salary be adjusted to an hourly rate of $25.37 to be paid when he is working, and the supervisors approved.
Brianna Kirk will be promoted to VA administrator upon Sheckel’s retirement. Kirk will receive 90% of the current director’s salary for six months to give her a chance to develop into the position. She will receive a raise to the full amount of $46,350 after a successful six-month performance review.
Chapin asked for approval to offer a wage of between $18 and $20.60 for the confidential secretary in the VA office. The VA Commission will advertise the position. This position is shared with the Jackson County Mental Health department.
She also discussed the group health insurance renewal offer currently brokered by Cottingham & Butler of Dubuque. Chapin, along with Auditor Smith and Deputy Auditor Shelley Hoye, had compared the present plan with other plans and agreed to recommend the continuation of the present health insurance coverage.
• George Daugherty, chairman of the Jackson County Pioneer Cemetery Commission, brought a signed easement for an access agreement with the landowner of Budd Cemetery, a pioneer cemetery located in a field southeast of Springbrook. Although former county attorney Sarah Davenport had approved the agreement a few years ago, the supervisors agreed to approve the agreement as presented. Daugherty said the commission will install a barbed wire fence around the cemetery.
• The supervisors approved payments of warrants in the amount of $505,719.27. These included $243,030.04 in payments for the law enforcement center; Auditor Smith said none of these funds were paid out of ARPA (America Rescue Plan Act) receipts. The total also included $225,796.27 in payments for work done at the Jackson County Fair and Iowa State Extension and 4-H Outreach Center.
• Steines reported that the supervisors held a “lively” work session last week to talk about fireworks in the county. All three supervisors agreed it was an informational discussion and there likely will be work done on the county application process to provide more information for emergency personnel.
In Jackson County, rural residents who want to shoot off fireworks must apply for a permit at least two weeks in advance of the show date. Applications are available on the county’s website www.co.jackson.ia.us. Applicants must pay an application fee to the county. The Board of Supervisors decides whether to grant the permit.
Steines asked the public to send written comments about county fireworks to the supervisors’ office at 201 W. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa 52060, or to e-mail jcbos@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov. He said written comments make a paper trail to help keep track of what people are thinking.
Steines also reminded Jackson County residents to apply for the required county fireworks permit which is located online or in the supervisors’ office in the courthouse.
• Supervisors set a public hearing for May 30 at 10 a.m. to receive input on a fiscal year budget amendment.
