Chenelworth Bridge

Jackson County was awarded a $2 million grant to replace Chenelworth Bridge on 82nd Avenue. Early estimates put bridge replacements costs at about $6 million.

Receipt of a $2 million state grant to replace a bridge was among business items discussed during the Jackson County Board of Supervisors meeting last week.

Assistant County Engineer Jayden Scheckel informed the supervisors that the Iowa Department of Transportation has awarded the county a $2 million grant to replace the Chenelworth Bridge across the south fork of the Maquoketa River on 82nd Avenue.  