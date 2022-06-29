A new law that goes into effect Friday will allow all-terrain and utility vehicles driven by riders 18 and older on most roads in the state any time of the day.
The Jackson County Board of Supervisors expect to update the county ordinance approved in 2020 to reflect other mandates in the state law. At their regular meeting last week, supervisors discussed the new law’s impact with County Attorney Sara Davenport and Interim-Engineer Todd Kinney.
ATVs are typically designed for one rider and are usually called “four-wheelers” or “quad bikes.” UTVs, commonly referred to as side-by-sides, are “utility task vehicles” designed with a cabin for two or more riders. The new law covers both type of vehicle.
“The new law makes some significant changes to ATV laws,” Davenport said. “One of the things it did is take away county discretion for any unpaved secondary road,” she said. Secondary roads include farm-to-market roads and area service roads.
While Jackson County already allows ATVs and UTVs on all county roads, under the new law, they could only prohibit them on unpaved roads if the road is closed due to construction or is a designated detour route for another road that is closed due to construction, she said.
“It gives carte blanche to unpaved roads,” Davenport said.
Under the new law, drivers of ATVs must be 18 years old and have a valid driver’s license and insurance. Jackson County previously allowed 16 and 17 year olds to drive ATVs if they took a Department of Natural Resources safety course and had a valid license.
After July 1, the roads will be open to ATVs 24-hours-a-day. Jackson County’s current ordinance set a 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. window.
“There is no time restriction under the new law, whether it’s 2 in the morning or 5 in the afternoon, they can be on the road” Davenport said.
The legislation, which was signed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds earlier this month, also requires ATVs to be equipped with headlights at all times, tail and brake lights, horns and rear view mirrors. Turn signals are also required, whether they are hand signals or on the vehicle. The law also sets a 35 mile an hour speed limit.
One of the other major changes is that ATV’s can be operated on a state highway that is not a divided highway or an interstate road. People may only drive on a state two-lane highway over the most direct and accessible route to and from an all-terrain vehicle park or trail or the nearest county gravel road. In Jackson County, that means ATVs will be able to use Platt Street (Highway 64) and Highways 61 and 62 to access other routes. The vehicles can cross Highway 61 at designated intersections, but they can’t travel along it.
The law also allows city officials to prohibit ATVs from driving within city limits.
ATVs being used for agricultural purposes are allowed to be driven by 16- and 17-year-olds wherever needed, provided the ATVs are for necessary agricultural uses, such as driving to town to get fuel, driving between farms, etc. Those ATVs do have to have the same safety equipment as those being used for non-ag purposes.
While the law goes into effect July 1, the county will consider a new ordinance after that date due to the timing of the law being signed and the requirement for the county to have a public hearing.
Davenport said she will simplify the language in the new ordinance and present it to the supervisors. The new law was championed by ATV enthusiasts and makes uniform requirements for all 99 counties in the state. That’s a plus, said Steve Tebbe, president of the Jackson County ATV Club.
“The law makes us all uniform,” he said.
As many counties had different rules, inter-county travel was challenging in some places, he said.
