The Jackson County Area Tourism Association (JCATA) recently elected new officers who will serve a two-year term. Usually conducted at the annual JCATA meeting in late May, this year’s election was conducted by electronic ballot due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Elected President was Steve Tebbe of Bellevue, who has been involved in tourism for many years and completed the last two years as Vice President. He is owner and operator of Whispering Meadows Resort in rural Springbrook.
Elected Vice President was Wendy McCartt, Executive Director of the Maquoketa Area Chamber of Commerce.
Elected Secretary/Treasurer was Lanny Simpson, Director of the Jackson County Fairgrounds.
“We are excited to have such a fine slate of officers to lead Jackson County Tourism for the next two years”, stated Tom Devine, Director of the JCATA. “We are also appreciative for the leadership of outgoing officers-President Daryl Parker who has served many of the last 9 years as President, and Secretary/Treasurer Ellen Frantzen one of the staunchest supporters of Jackson County Tourism for decades”.
JCATA Mini-Grants
The Jackson County Area Tourism Association also announced that it has awarded the JCATA Mini-Grant funding for 2020.
“This is the sixth year that the Jackson County Area Tourism Association has awarded the JCATA Mini-Grants ideas and projects that promote Jackson County, Iowa and entice tourists to visit our beautiful part of the midwest,” according to Tom Devine, the Director of the JCATA. “We’ve received requests for projects totaling over $38,000 in the first six years and have assisted with a little over $26,000 since the Mini-grant program was first introduced. This year we’ve awarded another $4,649.32.”
Even in these difficult times, the 2020 grant recipients presented exciting new ways to attract visitors when it is safe to visit Jackson County again. From the Optima program to promote the website for Iowa Grape Vines Winery, to a new website for the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce.
The Jackson County Fair will distribute coasters with the Friday night and Saturday night entertainment on each side. Crystal Lake Cave will have a Julian Dubuque historian visit the Caves, Friends of the Maquoketa Caves State Park will develop brochures to educate visitors on white-nose syndrome to help counter staff cuts. For the first time, an out of state member received a grant as Palisades Golf Course will receive a grant to help pay for a new sign and Ski Bellevue will purchase a wrap for their new equipment trailer.
“We were very proud to award $4,650 to help subsidize total proposed project costs of over $7,000. Through the JCATA Mini-Grant program has not only assisted with Tourism Promotion projects, but has strengthened our local economy as most of the awarded funds are spent right here in Jackson County,” stated Devine.
The 2021 Mini Grant application is scheduled to become available on jacksoncountyiowa.com on March 1, 2021. Membership in the JCATA is not required for application, but extra points are given to applicants who are active in the organization.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.