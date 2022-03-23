Six additional as-needed jailers to be added to Jackson County Jail staff
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will attempt to alleviate a staffing shortage by expanding its part-time help roster.
This year alone, the sheriff’s office has paid out almost 370 overtime hours due to lack of staffing. That gets costly, as well as physically and mentally draining on existing staff, according to Jackson County Jailer Administrator Andrew Long and Sheriff Brent Kilburg.
“We’ve been running (the jail) bare bones,” Kilburg told the county Board of Supervisors last week. He said some employees are working 100 hours a week.
“We’re looking at employee burnout,” Long added.
As a result, the supervisors agreed to their proposal to hire six jailers on an as-needed basis. As part-time jailers, they will fill in shifts on an as-needed, thereby cutting down on time-and-a-half pay for full-time staff working overtime. There’s no expense to having them on staff unless they are working.
In the last few months, the supervisors agreed to raise pay for jailers. That resulted in more than 30 applicants, Kilburg said.
The expanded help goes into effect immediately.
Eldridge resident will run for Iowa House District 70 seat
Kay Pence, of Eldridge, announced this month she will run for the Iowa House District 70 seat.
District 70 includes DeWitt, Eldridge, Maquoketa, Baldwin and Wheatland, among other towns in south-central Jackson County and western Clinton County.
Pence, a Democrat, said she decided to throw her hat in the ring after current Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, proposed a bill to put cameras in public school classrooms.
“Norlin’s bill was outrageous,” Pence said. “Anyone willing to play politics with children’s privacy and safety needs to find another line of work.”
Pence is a career union representative, aduty she said prepared her to solve conflicts.
“We found agreement on our shared values. For instance, I worked with organized labor, farmers and environmentalists during the Keystone Pipeline project, and we found agreement on several issues. We agreed on property rights, that nobody should lose their land through eminent domain because a private, for-profit foreign corporation wants to run a pipeline through it.”
Pence said she does not think of herself as a politician.
“We don’t need another politician in Des Moines. We need a representative who listens to everyone. I bring people together to solve real problems, not manufactured ones,” Pence said.
Discover original arts and crafts April 2 at the Grand River Center
Make plans to attend the annual Spring Arts & Crafts Show on Saturday, April 2, at the Grand River Center in Dubuque.
More than 125 exhibitors will present and sell handcrafts.
Among the various products presented at the show are oak furniture, paintings and prints, gourd art, birdhouses, bird feeders, ceramics, jewelry, metal art sculptures, metal and wood signs, purses, pet products, yard and garden art, stained glass, quilts, photography, pottery, candles, clothing, floral wreaths, dolls and doll clothes, rugs, baskets, aprons, place mats, table runners, wall hangings, and many more original products.
Exhibitors will also sell food items such as homemade salsa, coffee cakes, wines, breads, fudge, barbeque sauce, jams, and dried soup and food mixes.
The Grand River Center is located at 500 Bell Street in Dubuque, just across from the Diamond Jo Casino.
For a chance to win $50 gift certificates to spend at the show, visit the Facebook page at Callahan Promotions, Inc.
Hours of the show are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5, with kids 10 and younger free. For more information, call (563) 652-4529.
The show is a production of Callahan Promotions, Inc.
Extremely dry February leads to drought expansion across Iowa farmland
Last month was the sixth driest February on record for Iowa, and the lack of precipitation resulted in the expansion of drought conditions across the state, according to the latest Water Summary Update.
Precipitation for the month averaged only 0.27 inches, almost an inch below normal. Drought conditions expanded during the month, with more than 90% of Iowa in some form of dryness or drought at the end of February. Areas of concern for shallow groundwater supplies exist in parts of northwest Iowa.
“Precipitation totals in February were disappointing, so instead of steady or improving conditions, we saw expansion of drought conditions in the state,” said Tim Hall, DNR’s coordinator of hydrology resources. “However, the first week of March saw over twice the amount of rain as the entire month of February, so that is encouraging. Hopefully the normal rains of March and April and May will improve conditions as we head into the growing season.”
Streamflow levels are also below normal in many locations across the southern half of the state.
For a thorough review of Iowa’s water resource trends, go to www.iowadnr.gov/watersummaryupdate.
The report is prepared by technical staff from Iowa DNR, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, IIHR—Hydroscience and Engineering, and the U.S. Geological Survey, in collaboration with Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management Department.
