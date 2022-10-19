The Jackson County Board of Supervisors approved changes to ordinances pertaining to new, private water wells built in the county.
Elizabeth Townsend, Jackson County health administrator, attended the public hearing on the matter last week and explained the changes.
Townsend said the well ordinance is being addressed because the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has asked for a new sharing agreement with the county. She said Jackson County must update ordinances to comply with current state regulations.
“This change will not affect any existing wells,” Townsend assured the supervisors. She said it will only affect new water wells planned near a LUST (Leaking Underground Storage Tank) site. If a new well is planned near a LUST site identified by the county health department, the well permit application will be sent to the DNR for review before a permit is issued.
Townsend said nothing has been added to Jackson County well ordinances that the DNR does not already require. She said Jackson County approves and issues well permits locally for the DNR and therefore is required to follow the DNR rules.
Supervisor Mike Steines said he received a couple of calls from people complaining about “there being too many regulations.” Steines explained that this is not a new regulation, it clarifies the procedure already in place and is for the purpose of maintaining healthy citizens.
Steines and Townsend reminded the public that this change will only affect people who are building a new water well near a LUST site and that extra examination of the application is meant to preserve the health and safety of people using water from the well.
“It only makes sense to test your site before you dig a well,” Supervisor Larry McDevitt added.
At the completion of the public hearing, the supervisors voted to replace the old well ordinance with the newly proposed one that more closely follows state requirements for well construction and permitting. The supervisors also waived the second and third readings of the ordinance.
The supervisors also approved a private wells policy to administer the ordinance. Townsend said this policy states that:
• Permitting is required for new wells to be drilled
• The county will follow DNR applications
• The Jackson County Board of Health has established a fee of $150 for new well permit applications, and
• New wells must be constructed by a certified well driller.
None of these requirements are new, Townsend emphasized.
The supervisors then approved the new county private wells sharing agreement between Jackson County and the Iowa DNR. This agreement authorizes the county to follow DNR rules for the purpose of permitting new water well construction inside the county.
In other county news:
• Sheriff Brent Kilburg appeared before the supervisors with news of staffing changes in his office.
Bellevue’s Corey Kettman had unofficially retired from a full-time position but has asked to continue working as a part-time deputy in the sheriff’s office. Kilburg has a conditional offer to hire Nick Konrardy as a part-time deputy, depending on pre- employment test results.
Joel Driscoll of Preston had previously been hired as a probationary part-time deputy. Because of other positions being shifted, Driscoll has now been hired into the security position at the courthouse.
Driscoll recited the oath of office, then Jenn Driscoll pinned a badge on her husband.
Driscoll, 45, is a Jackson County native who grew up in the Preston area.
He started his enforcement career as a reserve officer for the Preston Police Department in the fall of 2001, obtaining his law enforcement certification in 2003.
Driscoll primarily worked in law enforcement on a part-time basis for area departments. He worked full time as a Scott County bailiff.
