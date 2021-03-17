The Jackson Soil & Water Conservation District is hosting a local poster contest for students in grades K-12.
Posters should reflect the contest theme, “Healthy Forests = Healthy Communities.” This title must be on the poster.
For more information and helpful links visit http://www.nacdnet.org.
Posters should be made on regular poster paper size 8.5-by-11 inches up to 22-by-28 inches to qualify for regional judging, although at the local level all paper sizes will be considered in the judging.
They may be any medium such as paint, magic marker, pencil, cut and paste, crayon, or whatever inspires the student. No three-dimensional effects are allowed.
Entries will be divided into five divisions: grades K-1, 2-3, 4-6, 7-9, and 10-12.
Cash prizes will be given to first and second place in each division. Winners will advance to regional judging. The teacher of the student whose poster is the overall winner of the local contest will receive a $50 Staples gift certificate from the Jackson Soil & Water Conservation District to purchase classroom supplies.
Pick up entry forms at the Jackson SWCD Office, Jackson SWCD, 603½ E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa 52060.
Send posters to the Jackson SWCD by April 20.
For more information, call (563) 652-2337, Ext: 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.