Jackson and Clinton counties will share a county engineer.
The Jackson County Board of Supervisors signed a 28E agreement with Clinton County to share the position. This is a one-year agreement that will be renewed as needed and includes a 30-day termination clause.
Clinton County will retain Todd Kinney as their employee and set his salary and benefits package.
Jackson County will reimburse Clinton County 46% of Kinney’s salary and benefits. This amounts to $10,100.93 each month.
Kinney will complete all responsibilities and duties as the county engineer for both counties.
Meanwhile, assistant to the county engineer Mike Clausing will be paid an additional $3.82 per hour to train the new assistant county engineer. Clausing will be paid the stipend until Kinney determines it is no longer necessary.
He'll be in charge of training Jayden Scheckel of Bellevue, whom the supervisors hired as one of two assistant county attorneys. The second person had not been hired as of the Aug. 23 board meeting.
In other county news:
• The supervisors signed an application that may result in a grant of up to $35,000 for a WPPI energy efficiency project at the new county jail.
A successful application will pay for design revisions to jail blueprints; that would save the county money by making the jail more energy efficient.
The grant would also pay for materials and labor to incorporate changes.
Bruce Fisher and Mike Griffin, members of the Jackson County Energy District, said that John Hansen of Midwest Construction Consultants had been helpful in the process, providing contact information for contractors whose work may be impacted by the energy efficiency project.
Supervisor Mike Steines advised the men “to be careful of changes” which could impede progress of the jail construction. All three supervisors acknowledged that it seemed late in the process to consider modifications to the jail. However, they still wanted to proceed with the application if it will save money in the future.
• Todd Seifert and Bryan Mann from Imagine the Possibilities visited with board members about renewing a lease for the Andrew Jackson Care Facility.
The lease for the former Andrew Jackson Care Center is set to end this fall unless it is renewed. Sarah Davenport met with the supervisors Aug. 16 to discuss what happens next with the property; they decided to meet with Imagine representatives to discuss the possible renewal.
The supervisors, Seifert and Mann said they want to continue the partnership. Some individuals with mental illness served by Imagine currently live in the 16-bed residential care facility, which is located northwest of Andrew. Imagine has leased the facility since 2012.
However, some new federal guidelines loom on the horizon that make financial planning difficult for the Imagine organization, Seifert said.
Referred to as “settings” rules, the federal guidelines are not yet finalized. However, these new instructions are to ensure group home facilities feel more “homey” and not overly “institutional” in appearance, Seifert explained. There may need to be some changes made both inside and outside the care facility. These possible changes might come with a price tag, but it is not known at this time, he said.
The county and Imagine agreed to continue the lease on a month-to-month basis for now. Either side can terminate the lease after providing a 90-day notice.
• The public is invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Maquoketa’s new pocket neighborhood on Sept. 27 at 9 a.m. Because this conflicts with the regular board meeting, the board changed their meeting time for that day to 11 a.m.
The Bear River Cottages pocket neighborhood includes 10 homes built at 1009 German St., Maquoketa. Construction started in 2019.
• Auditor Lisa Smith noted that property tax bills have been mailed. She advised citizens to look at their tax statements carefully so they can understand how their tax dollars are being used.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.