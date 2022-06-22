On Sunday June 5, the Sabula Izaak Walton League hosted a Kids Fishing Day at a local farm pond. The event was scheduled from 2-4, with a grilled hotdog lunch provided along with drinks.
Thirty-two kids came out to test their skills in fishing, with some hoping to reel in their first ever fish. Many volunteers were there to help assist armed with bait, dip nets and pliers. Those that didn’t have a fishing pole, one was loaned to them by Scott Gritters, Iowa DNR Fisheries Biologist. The bait and spare bobbers were provided by Doug Griebel, from Big River Minnow Mart in Bellevue.
It didn’t take long for kids to scatter all the way around the pond trying out different fishing spots. Three different species of fish were caught, largemouth bass, rainbow trout and bluegill but the bass were most plentiful, giving nearly everyone the chance of catching multiple fishes.
Eleven kids ended up catching their first ever fish which earned them a First Fish Certificate through the Iowa DNR. After reeling in fish after fish for two hours it was time for prizes and hotdogs. The Sabula Ike’s provided new fishing poles and tackle boxes as prizes to all the lucky kids.
On behalf of the Sabula Ike’s, we’d like to extend a special thank you to Don and Kathy Kunde for hosting the event on their property which worked out perfectly. Thank you also to Kalmes Restaurant in St. Donatus for the hotdogs for lunch and thanks to Jackson Co. Pheasants Forever chapter for the Kool-aide drinks. Finally, the Preston and Bellevue Fire Departments for donating ice to keep the drinks cold. Once thanks to Scott Gritters for his equipment and knowledge of fishing to the different volunteers from the Sabula Izaak Walton League. This day was a huge success.
