The Iowa Utilities Board conducted a public informational meeting last week about the proposed underground transmission line for renewable wind and solar power that, if approved, would run right through the middle of Bellevue.
The line would traverse about 350 miles from Mason City, Iowa to the Chicago area along the Canadian Pacific railroad, the very rail line that runs directly down the middle of Second Street.
After the proposed line reaches Sabula, it would be run underneath the Mississippi River to the Illinois side, and would continue on along underground to a power station in the Chicago suburbs.
While the Soo Green Renewable Energy line would run along the railroad’s right of way for much of the way, there are places along the route where property owners would be offered about $8,550 per mile in return for a property easement.
The line itself is about 5 inches in diameter and run through a conduit buried at least five feet underground. It would run a direct current that would be switched to alternating current at a transformer facility in Illinois.
At last Tuesday’s webinar with IUB officials and SOO Transmission line experts, a slide show and video were shown for a brief overview of the project and then the event was opened up to the public for questions and objections.
The main topic for Bellevue seemed to be what would happen to the section of line that runs directly through town.
Jim Budde, who lives on south Second Street and owns property near the rail line joined in the meeting to ask about a potential easement. He was told that any property owners along the route would be directly contacted by the company.
Bellevue City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth was also logged into the webinar hearing and responded to questions later.
She said the City has previously met with SOO Green officials a few times at the Bellevue Power Plant to discuss the project going through Bellevue, and plans are to use railroad right-of-way for most of the project.
“However, Bellevue is unique as the railroad does not own property and has no right-of-way through town; the railroad has an easement with the City for the width of the track only,” said Skrivseth. “Therefore, the City pointed out our initial concerns with utilities running under the tracks and to make SOO Green aware of this.”
She added that SOO Green has continued to maintain good communication with the City and they planned to have already attended a council meeting, but COVID-19 has caused some delays on that process.
“At future council meetings, city leaders will discuss the project more, along with the City approving a franchise agreement,” said Skrivseth. “he City is also concerned and is waiting to hear more information on the construction process of the line going through town to minimize disruption to our street and for our citizens.”
Sarah Lukan, a spokeswoman for the SOO Green Renewable Rail project, said that the $2.5 billion ‘green underground power line’ is only in the proposal and development phase, but SOO Green officials are hopeful about having the development, government regulations, construction and operation sewn up within the next few years. They want to start construction in 2022 and have the project finished by 2024.
Officials from the Direct Connect Development Company (DC DevCo), which is acting as the developer on the project, bill the SOO Green Renewable Rail as a connection between "two of the largest electric power markets" in the United States.
The green energy transmission line route largely would fall in the right of way for the Canadian Pacific line, which locally would take it through Dubuque, Bellevue, Sabula and Savanna.
SOO Green is a proposed 349-mile, 2,100 MW, 525 KV high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission line that will run underground along the existing railroad line. The majority of the project’s route will be located along rail owned by Canadian Pacific.
If successful, SOO Green will be the first to take construction underground and to adopt the rail co-location model used in building America’s fiber optic system. The project’s construction methods will limit impacts to the environment by boring under sensitive habitat, limiting the impact on birds and other endangered species. Building SOO Green underground and utilizing an existing railroad right of way will also limit impacts to neighboring landowners, say company officials.
According to the American Wind Energy Association: 36 percent of Iowa's electrical production in 2016 was powered by wind and that number is expected to hit 40 percent by 2020.
DC DevCo argues that the project would bring "clean energy from the resource rich Midwest to satisfy the growing demand in Illinois and other eastern markets."
In terms of more material benefits, DC DevCo estimates that "construction of the project will directly create more than 600 temporary jobs in Iowa and Illinois" as well as "indirectly creating more than 200 permanent jobs to maintain and operate the wind farms and the transmission line post-construction."
Spokespeople from the project added that counties that the line goes through (including Jackson County) will receive a payment "for each mile of line."
The DC DevCo is working on the project with investors from Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, Jingoli Power and Siemens Financial Services.
Siemens will also be responsible for "overall system design, engineering, manufacture, civil works, installation" and helping build converter stations to power the 2,100 megawatt transmission line.
SOO Green's website states that the high voltage direct current (HVDC) line would be superior to an alternating current (AC) line because it would have lower energy costs and a smaller environmental footprint.
