...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON
CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, Blowing and drifting
snow expected. Winds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Wind chills of 10 to 20 below zero. Light snow or snow showers
with a dusting of accumulation possible. For the Wind Chill
Advisory tonight, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills
as low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and
northwest Illinois.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this
evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to
noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 for
Iowa, or by visiting 511ia.org, modot.org, or idot.Illinois.gov.
