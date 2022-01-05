Luka Till

Travis Till and Brooke Taylor of Maquoketa are the parents of a son, Luka Till.

Luka was born at 9:34 a.m. Dec. 13, 2021, at Genesis East, Davenport. He weighed 8 pounds and 8 ounces and was 21 inches long.

Grandparents are Deb and Roger Taylor of Baldwin and Karin and Kenny Till of Maquoketa.

Great-grandmother is Maurine Stanton of Lost Nation.