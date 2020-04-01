Eric and Emily Landau of Bondurant, Iowa are the parents of a son, Jace Robert, born at 12:26 p.m. March 1 2020 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa. Jace weighed 7 pounds and 1 ounce and was 19 1/2 inches long. Jace has a brother, Cody, to welcome him home.
Maternal Grandparents are Lynn and Theresa Schwager and Maternal Great Grandmother is Phyllis Schwager of Bellevue, Iowa.
Paternal Grandparents are Tom and Chris Moore of West Des Moines, Iowa. Paternal Great Grandmothers are Judy Moore of Cedar Falls, Iowa and Dorothy Hundley of Yuma, Arizona/Cedar Falls, Iowa.
