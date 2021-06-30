It’s quite an amazing thing – an incredible leap of faith one might say – but so far, it looks like it was meant to be.
The sale of the large Victorian home on State Street, most recently owned by Lloyd and Mary Jo Bonifas, was purchased at the beginning of 2021 by Jim and Natalia Frank, a couple from Spokane, Washington.
The unique part of it is, besides one virtual tour with Steve Nemmers, the couple purchased the house sight unseen, and they had never been to Iowa or had even lived in a small town before.
“For an entire year, we had been searching online looking for homes that were of Victorian architecture and specifically built between the years of 1850 and 1920,” explained Jim. “We had made offers on about four different homes in Washington, but all of them fell through. Then in October of 2020, we made widened our Zillow search to include all of the United States, and this house popped up, and we fell in love with it right away.”
The Franks said the entire process was also incredibly quick and somewhat effortless.
“We got ahold of Steve Nemmers, made the offer, talked with Bellevue State Bank and the next thing you know, we owned the home, and we hadn’t even seen it in person.”
The Franks said that with their personal businesses (he is in finance and his wife Natalia makes doll house and does petite point (needlework), they could live most anywhere they wanted to, and they chose Bellevue just because of the house.
So far, they have enjoyed the experience.
“Everyone here is so friendly, they smile and wave, and some people have even stopped by to welcome us in person,” said Jim. “In Washington, people seem to avoid contact. If someone smiles at you, it usually means they’re up to no good.”
Natalia is originally from Russia, coming to America in 2003. Besides her needlework and doll house business, she enjoys photography and traveling.
“I’m still trying to adjust. The food is much different, but I am happy to be here with my husband enjoying life,” she said.
HISTORY OF BONIFAS HOME ….
The Bonifas home (as it became known over the past 40 years) was originally built by August Kegler in 1881. He was a business man who was involved in retail stores in both Bellevue and Springbrook.
Kegler was also a state senator and had many connections around the state of Iowa, including a close friendship with then Governor William Larrabee, who lived in Clermont, Iowa, where he owned a home similar in design to Kegler’s.
The architectural style of the Bellevue home is called ‘Second Empire’ and has been noted in architectural publications as one the best examples of the style in Iowa.
The home was built as a stove house. It has four chimneys but no fireplaces. Wood stoves used to heat. The outside walls are made of local brick, three layers thick with a void between the brink and inside stud wall. This provided a vapor barrier that was thought to help heat and cool the house.
Originally, there were seven bedrooms, six upstairs and one downstairs.
The rooms downstairs include a double front parlour and music room, a large dining room, kitchen, office, full bathroom and family room with a gas fireplace and bar.
A large entryway and open staircase grace the front center of the house.
The second floor now has four large bedrooms and a full bath with a jacuzzi. What was once known as the maid’s bedroom has been converted into a full bath and laundry.
A rebuilt rear staircase leads down the family room and there also a second floor staircase that leads to the attic. A full basement completes the layout.
The home was restored by Lloyd and Mary Jo Bonifas, who purchased it from August Kegler’s daughter, Marila, in 1980. They had owned the home until it was purchased by the Franks earlier this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.