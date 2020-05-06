Birth Announcement

IT’S TWINS!

Waylon and Julia Hoover-Henningsen, of Clinton, are the parents of a daughter, Mila Leigh Marie, and a son, Mako Ryan, born April 10, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, East Campus in Davenport. She weighed 6 pounds, 1/2 ounces and was 18 1/2 inches long. He weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and was 19 ½ inches long.

The twins are welcomed by a brother, Miles, 22 months.

Grandparents are Russ and Kathryn Hoover-Farber of Geneseo, Illinois and Doug and Karolyn Henningsen of DeWitt.

Great-grandparents are Alan and Nancy Henningsen of Grand Mound.