Code word: Fair.
Code words: Terri Selzer.
Her self-devised buzz-word system helps Selzer keep in check the 2023 Jackson County Fair and grounds since she took over their management last fall.
“Buzz words just help me remember things,” said Selzer, sitting inside Janssen Hall, her left arm in a sling after having rotator cuff surgery about one month before the fair, which unofficially kicks off Sunday, July 23.
Selzer essentially swapped duties with Lanny Simpson. Selzer stepped up as the manager, while Simpson stepped down, working as Selzer’s assistant.
Selzer started working at the fairgrounds about 20 years ago, answering phones and helping walk-ins to the fair office. That morphed into gate and ticket scheduling, and even more duties after the death of assistant Rachel Hoffmann in 2019.
After she retired as the assistant 7-12 principal for the Central DeWitt Community School District in 2022, she witnessed the entire fair process — pre-fair, fair, and post-fair — for the first time. With an intimate knowledge of the annual summer festival, Selzer assumed manager duties last fall.
Code word: Parking
Parking jumped to the top slot in fair conversation this year as festivities unofficially kick off Sunday, July 23. With the Together We Build facility rising from the dirt this year, parking will be at a premium. However, fair organizers have a plan for that.
“The building is definitely taking up a lot of handicap parking,” Selzer explained.
She advises fairgoers requiring handicapped parking to enter the east gate off Highway 62 across from Fawn Brook trailer court.
Livestock and 4-H parking will not be affected, Selzer said. The west entry gate will mov farther west on Quarry Street, and no vehicles will be allowed to drive onto the grounds at the west gate. However, people will be able to park in the west parking lot.
The Together We Build construction area will be cordoned off to deter parking. Selzer said she expects construction there to stop during fair week.
She expects the north parking lot near the racetrack to fill up with overflow parking, and fair employees will be on hand to direct traffic.
Code word: Fun
The fair unofficially kicks off Sunday, July 23, with the 4-H Endowment pancake breakfast fundraiser, announcement of the grand marshal and fair family at 10 a.m., introduction of the fair queen candidates and crowning of the queen at 10:30 a.m., 4-H recital, and 4-H Share the Fun. The Open Class Horse Show also takes place that day.
The 6 p.m. fair parade on Tuesday will again travel north on Main Street before heading east on Quarry Street, then winding around the track in front of the grandstand.
Fairgrounds entry is free Tuesday night. Take advantage of the Open Class Bake Sale, moved to the evening this year. The thrills and lights of the carnival open at 6 p.m. as does the side-by-side Enduro Races in front of the grandstand.
This year’s daily grounds attractions include Tiger Encounters, Otter Adventures, the interactive Team T&J No Harm on the Farm, and the interactive Team T&J Kids Jumpin’ Jamboree.
Look for a lineup change in front of the grandstand this year. The stock car races veered to Wednesday while the truck and tractor pull moved to Thursday.
2023 also brings two nights of country music to the grandstands. LOCASH and Little Texas take the stage starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 28, with band 8-Seconds in Volunteer Hall to follow at 10:30 p.m.
Clint Black brings decades of country hits to the stage along with Chris Janson at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29. Follow that up with a nightcap by Big John Hammer & the Rusty Nails in Volunteer Hall at 10:30 p.m.
Tickets for both shows are for sale now at www.eventbrite.com. Note: Only clear bags will be allowed in the concert area this year.
The Jackson County Master Gardeners will celebrate 25 years by giving various informative presentations and demonstrations for the public Friday and Saturday.
Code word: Relationships
That’s what Selzer said she loves most about the entire fair experience.
“It’s the people, it’s the relationships, it’s everybody,” she said. By fair’s end, “We put on a good show, but the people make it.”
Code word: Admission
Admission costs remain unchanged from last year.
Everyone is admitted free on Tuesday.
General admission for people 13 and older will cost $12 each day. Fun cards, which cover the cost of admission for all five days of the fair, cost $35 through July 24, $40 through July 27.
On Thursday, kids 16 and younger will get in free until 5 p.m. On Friday, ages 65 and older are admitted for $7 until 5 p.m.
Tickets for Friday night’s LOCASH and Little Texas show cost $40 for pit passes in front of the stage (a $5 increase from last year), $20 for grandstand seats.
Clint Black/Chris Janson party pit tickets cost $50, with grandstand seats $20.
Night of Destruction grandstand tickets cost $10.
For a complete list of events, visit www.jacksoncountyiowafair.com.
Sidebar
Fair at a glance
Sunday, July 23
8 a.m. Open Class Western Horse Show
8 a.m. 4-H Endowment Pancake Breakfast
10:30 a.m. Introduction of Fair Family and Parade Grand Marshal, Queen Crowning
10:30 a.m. 4-H Music Recital
Noon Duane Hansen Memorial Car Show
Noon 4-H Share the Fun
4 p.m. Carcass Beef Show
Monday, July 24
9 a.m. Dog Show
Tuesday, July 25
8 a.m. Horse Show
6 p.m. Carnival opens
6 p.m. Parade
8 p.m. Enduro Race
Wednesday, July 26
1 p.m. Pet Show
2 p.m. Clover Kids Pet Show
6 p.m. Carnival opens
6 p.m. Stock Car Races (grandstand)
5 p.m. Clover Kids Lamb & Kid Show
6 p.m. Bacon Buddies
Thursday, July 27
8 a.m. Sheep Show
After sheep: Goat Show
12-5 p.m. Carnival ride discounts
2-4 p.m. Kids Pedal Pull
5 p.m. Swine Show
6 p.m. Truck and Tractor Pull (grandstand)
Friday, July 28
9 a.m. Dairy Show
1 p.m. Bucket Bottle Calf Show
3 p.m. Treats for Seniors
2 p.m. Clover Kids Poultry Show
3 p.m. Poultry Show
5 p.m. Clover Bucket Bottle Calf Show
5 p.m. Carnival opens
7:30 p.m. Little Texas (grandstand)
9 p.m. LOCASH (grandstand)
Saturday, July 29
7-9 a.m. Maquoketa State Bank Breakfast
8:30 a.m. Clover Kids Rabbit Show
9 a.m. Rabbit Show
9 a.m. Beef Show
1 p.m. Carnival Rides Open
2 p.m. Farm Bureau Kids Contests
5 p.m. Bill Riley State Fair Talent Search (Pearson)
7:30 p.m. Chris Janson (grandstand), followed by Clint Black (grandstand)
10:30 p.m. Big John Hammer and the Rusty Nails (Volunteer Hall)
Sunday, July 30
10 a.m. Livestock auctions begin
Noon Carnival rides open
Noon Antique and Classic Tractor Show
4 p.m. Hug a Hog Contest (grandstand)
6 p.m. Quilt raffle drawings (grandstand)
6 p.m. Night of Destruction (grandstand)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.