There’s a strong need for workers and volunteers to fill voids across the community these days, but there’s one situation in Bellevue right now that could result in life or death if people aren’t found soon.
Bellevue Emergency Medical Services (EMS) is looking for local volunteers to shore-up their dwindling roster of emergency responders, especially during the daytime.
In recent weeks, Bellevue EMS lost nearly half of its day coverage due to the loss of two people. Max Reed, who has served with Bellevue EMS since the organization was formed in 1972, is out due to hip replacement surgery and Rob Roben retired. Reed will also retire at the end of 2021 after 50 years of service.
As a result of the shortage, response times during the daytime hours are getting longer, and there were two calls in recent weeks where Maquoketa EMS had to respond.
“It takes 30 to 40 minutes if we have to call Maquoketa,” said Bellevue Mayor Roger Michels, who is currently working with Bellevue EMS leaders to find a solution. “Everyone thinks that if they call 911 for an ambulance, someone will just show up in a few minutes. If we don’t find more people, that may not be the case.”
Michels added that in the case of a heart-attack or similar life-threatening emergency, response time is a critical factor. “We don’t want to be the city where a tragedy happens,” said Michels. “We need to get some folks to step forward.”
Bellevue EMS boasted 46 members when it first started in 1972 and reached a peak of 55 in 1981, and gradually declined to today’s total of about 20.
Longtime Bellevue EMS volunteers Greg Schulte, Lyn Medinger and Max Reed are leading the charge to find new people who will join the force say it is hard to find responders in the daytime because most people work.
Schulte, an EMS volunteer and firefighter, joined the service more than 30 years ago. He knew the service had problems responding to calls during the day. He had the training and a flexible work schedule, so he joined.
“A lot of people don’t have a lot of flexibility from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., which is the time slot we need people to serve,” said Schulte. “But for those who have flexibility, I would encourage them to sign up for training.”
If more responders for the Bellevue EMS daytime ship aren’t found soon, Michels said the city could wind up hiring a full-time paramedic to work the day shift, which could cost anywhere from $60,000 to $80,000 annually.
In fact, the Bellevue City Council recently conducted a work session with Bellevue EMS leaders to discuss that very proposal, as well as other ways to boost the force.
Other ideas include getting some of the city employees who can be trained as EMS responders to join as they are working right in town and could respond when an emergency happens.
Whatever we do, we need to do it quickly,” concluded Michels. “I’d like to see this resolved by the end of the year.”
The shortage of volunteer EMTs is not singular to Bellevue, according to officials, who plan to teach an EMT course here beginning Dec. 7 and hope to add more members.
The United States lost more than 132,000 EMS providers from 2015 to 2019.
Between 2005 and 2015, Iowa lost 110 ambulance services. “While 12 percent is not a huge number, what if you’re one of those 110 areas without an agency?” Conley asked.
Without local volunteer services, communities would rely on paid outlying transport services that could more than triple response times, Conley explained.
Why the shortage?
EMS services changed tremendously over the last 50 years. For example, prior to the formation of the Bellevue EMS in 1972, Gallagher Funeral Home cared for and transported patients. The funeral home quit when under stricter state requirements, forcing Bellevue residents to go without EMS services or form their own.
Besides the actual commitment of being on call with EMS, the education commitment to become a member also deters prospective volunteers.
Also, there is no adequate way to estimate how much volunteer time is spent responding to calls. EMTs can expect to spend, on average, two hours per call by the time they care for the patient and complete paperwork.
For example, Bellevue EMS responded to 327 medical calls in 2019; 319 calls in 2020 and so far this year, they crew has responded to 271 calls.
“And it’s a commitment for their family, not just the (EMT),” Schulte added, noting the numerous suppers and other events where he had to leave early because the pager signaled an emergency call.
“You have to be flexible,” added Reed.
How they operate
Each EMS service operates a bit differently. In Bellevue, volunteers sign up for on-call shifts from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. They generally work with the same two- or three-person crew which usually consists of at least two certified EMTs and occasionally a paramedic. The schedule repeats every eight days.
Outside of those hours, EMS works as an “open page” for all EMS members. This means whomever is available should respond to an emergency call.
Bellevue utilizes an app on cell phones and in the ambulance bay that allows members to keep track of who is responding and where they are.
Bellevue EMS also allows prospective EMTs to go on for “on the ground training,” Reed said. They go out with an experienced crew and keep track of name, time, medical history, vitals, etc.
The requirements
“You don’t just walk in and say, ‘I’m going to be an EMT,’” Schulte said. “It’s not all lights and sirens.”
Be prepared for rigorous work and studying to become an EMT.
“It’s going to be a rigorous course because you’re going to be caring for people,” Conley said.
An EMT requires 135 hours of instruction time as well as 135 hours of hands-on practicum in an emergency room and as a provider with an ambulance service, officials said. It is the equivalent of 12 college credits — a full semester — Conley explained.
Medinger, however, said since the pandemic, a lot of the practicum work, as well as course work, can mostly all be completed without leaving Bellevue.
Instructors will be teaching a four-month EMT course beginning Dec. 7. Bellevue EMS will pay the costs for the course in order to get more responders, but in exchange, students must commit to serve for at least two years.
EMTs also must complete 24 hours of continuing education every two years to maintain their certification, plus retrain in CPR every two years.
The rewards
Being a volunteer EMT is just that — volunteer. There typically is no pay or compensation (with the exception of a stipend for those who respond during work hours).
“Just the thank yous you get, that means a lot,” Schulte said.
“You may not remember, but the (patient) never forgets,” Reed added.
“To have someone come up to you and thank you for saving their life, how much better can that get?” Schulte added. “The big thing is you made a difference.”
After almost 50 years with the EMS, the volunteering remains just as rewarding as it ever was for Reed.
“There is that feeling of gratitude and satisfaction that ‘I was able to help someone in need today,’ and ‘I am trying to do my part in volunteering for our community,’” Reed said. “It’s a part of your life. It gets in your blood.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.