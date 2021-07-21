birth announcement

Jeff and Shannon Anderson of Bellevue welcomed a daughter, Emery Ann on July 14, 2021.  She weighed 6 lbs, 4 ozs and was 18” long.  Emery has a big sister, Addie, 2 1/2.  Grandparents are Clyde and Carol Sprank and Craig and Beth Anderson, all of Bellevue.  Great grandparents are Helen Anderson, Lyle Ties and Marian Sprank.