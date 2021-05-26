Camden Gerald Schroeder was born May 11. 2021 to Zach and Paige Schroeder. Born in Phoenix, Arizona, he weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces and was 20 inches long. She joins sister Lucy Schroeder, 20 months
Grandparents are Tim and Barb Daugherty of Bellevue, IA and Steve and Carol Schroeder of Bellevue, IA.
Great-grandparents are Pete and Marilyn Clasen of Bellevue, IA, the late Patrick and Betty Daugherty, Gerald and Betty Koos of Bellevue, IA, and Gerald Schroeder and the late Janet Schroeder of Bellevue, IA
