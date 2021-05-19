Matt and Kara (Ties) Trapp are the parents of a son, Stetson Keith, born May 7, 2021 at IU Arnett Hospital, Lafayette, Indiana.  Stetson weighed 8 lbs, 1 oz. and was 20” long.  He joins 2 big brothers; Wyatt, 3 and Rhett, 21 months.  

Maternal grandmother is Sandy Ties of Bellevue, IA.  Paternal grandparents are Mary (Ray) Simpson and Marty (Sue) Trapp, both of Bringhurst, Indiana.

Maternal great-grandfather is Lyle Ties of Bellevue.  Paternal great-grandmothers are Martha Albaugh of Delphi, Indiana and Mary Trapp of Bringhurst, Indiana.