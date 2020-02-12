Ryan and Carisa Schiffer of LaMotte, Iowa welcomed a son, Jackson James Schiffer on February 5, 2020 at Mercy One, Dubuque, Iowa. Jackson weighed 7 lbs. 3 oz. and was 20 inches long.
Jackson’s grandparents are Rob and Marion Theisen and Gary and Lisa Schiffer all of LaMotte, Iowa.
Jackson’s great grandparents are Merlin and Helen Theisen, Patricia Berthel and the late Donald Berthel,
Marilee Nemmers and the late Stanley Nemmers all of LaMotte, IA, and Sally Schiffer and the late Elmer Schiffer of Dubuque, IA
