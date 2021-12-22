birth

Steven and Emily Kingsolver of Columbia MO welcomed a son, Lester Chad Kingsolver on November 22, 2021.  He weighed 9 lbs, 4 ozs and was 21.5 inches long.  He joins a sister, Stevie Bethany, 20 months old.

Grandparents are Rick and Beth Michels of Bellevue, IA and Steve and Pamela Kingsolver of Greenwood, MO.

Great-grandparents are Algean Nemmers and the late Virgil Nemmers, LeAnna Michels and the late Lester Michels all of Bellevue, IA, Louise Kingsolver of Springfield, MO.