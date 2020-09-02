Brandt and Brooke Moore are the proud parents of a son. Kyler Ray Moore was born August 7, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at MercyOne in Dubuque. Kyler weighed 9 lbs and was 21 inches long.
He is welcomed home by a big brother, Emmitt Wayne and a big sister, Mikayla Ann.
Maternal grandparents are Gary and Sharon Ploeger. Paternal grandparents are Brian and Kim Moore.
Maternal great-grandparents are Cletus and Darla Feller. Paternal great-grandparents are Florian and Karen Steffen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.