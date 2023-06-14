More than 9,800 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work. Students listed below are from the local Bellevue area.
Bellevue, IA: Kyle Wilson Guenther, 4, Architecture-Professional Degree
Allison Rose Hager, 4, Management
Joseph Hager, 2, Forestry
Madison Lynn Herrig, 3, Biology (AGLS)
Abigail Klauer, 4, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design
Garret Andrew Krieg, 4, Kinesiology and Health
Hannah Rose Litterer, 3, Graphic Design
Miranda Beatrice Peters, 4, Animal Science
Arik John Daniels, 4, Marketing
Colin Marburger, 4, Veterinary Medicine
Justin D. Farrell, 4, Public Relations
Renee Katherine Hartung, 2, Biology
Maddilyn Rose Klemme, 4, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education
Heather Ruth Macy, 2, Pre-Architecture
